Lego Super Mario now brings 2-player action to life with Luigi Starter Course

If you haven’t already fallen in love with the Lego Super Mario set and its various expansions, Lego is giving you yet another reason to snatch up this adorable bit of nostalgia. The recently announced Lego Luigi set will bring a new 2-player mode, allowing players to run through their custom courses together while collecting rewards and defeating various enemies.

The two figurines easily pair with each other via Bluetooth, which the allows players to play as a team. They can then collect extra digital coins by doing in-sync actions like walking, flipping and jumping, or work together to defeat enemies, complete challenges, share rewards or even by changing up the play and competing against each other.

“For us it’s all about encouraging continuous creative rebuilding and extended playtime. With today’s announcement, we’re not only bringing LEGO Mario and LEGO Luigi, their friends and enemies to life in new interactive ways for endless fun, we’re also thrilled to expand their play experience and the LEGO Super Mario universe with even more new sets and characters, something we really hope will excite fans”, says Simon Kent, Creative Lead, LEGO Super Mario.

Lego Luigi and Lego Mario are available as separate Starter Courses – both functioning as entry points into the world of LEGO Super Mario – with the 2-player interactive play available using any combination of the two figures from August 1st.

(Image credit: Lego)

To further expand upon the Super Mario universe, Lego is also introducing four new Expansion Sets, two new Power-Up Packs and ten new Character Packs. Available for pre-order from today is the ‘Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set’. The set gives fans a first chance to build an exciting new level within the universe, taking on the infamous flying ship. Fight off Kamek, a Goomba and a Rocky Wrench before finally battling with the ship itself. The ship can be arranged in ‘flying mode’ or folded out in ‘course mode’.

The other new products introduced today include: Frog Mario and Bee Mario Power-Up packs, which let players change up play and dress Lego Mario in his playful frog and bee suits; and a Boss Sumo Bro Topple Tower Expansion Set, where kids can use their Lego Mario and/or Lego Luigi figure to bring down the Topple Tower – fun for solo play, or for playing with friends and family.

The full list of products announced are:

71391 Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set (available to pre-order today) (AED 499)

Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set (available to pre-order today) (AED 499) 71388 Boss Sumo Bro Topple Tower Expansion Set (AED 149)

Boss Sumo Bro Topple Tower Expansion Set (AED 149) 71389 Lakitu Sky World Expansion Set (AED 179)

Lakitu Sky World Expansion Set (AED 179) 71390 Reznor Knockdown Expansion Set (AED 349)

Reznor Knockdown Expansion Set (AED 349) 71392 Frog Mario Power-Up Pack (AED 49)

Frog Mario Power-Up Pack (AED 49) 71393 Bee Mario Power-Up Pack (AED 49)

Bee Mario Power-Up Pack (AED 49) 71394 Character Packs – Series 3 (10 collectible Character Packs, including Galoomba, Parachute Bob-omb, Crowber, Boo, Amp, Torpedo Ted, Bony Beetle, 1-Up Mushroom, Scuttlebug and Swoop) (AED 19)

The Lego Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course and Bowser’s Airship Expansion set are available for pre-order now through Lego’s website, and will launch on August 1st, 2021 online and from selected leading retailers around the world.

The remaining announced products will be available to purchase from August 1st. The recommended retail price for the Adventures with Luigi Starter Course is AED 299 and the Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set is AED 499.