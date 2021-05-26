Move over Mario – Luigi finally gets his own Lego set this August

The Lego Group has finally announced that fan-favorite Luigi will join the Lego Super Mario universe with an unveiling of the new Lego Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course. The new product lets kids team up with the green-clad Lego Luigi for new and exciting brick-built adventures.

Featuring the interactive and highly anticipated Lego Luigi figure, this is the latest extension of the Lego Super Mario product line, the result of a unique partnership with Nintendo that has introduced an entirely new way to play with Lego bricks. This latest set will be available for pre-order from June 2021.

Lego Luigi includes his recognizable and charming personality, with his unique voice, and is one Lego plate taller than Lego Mario, staying true to Luigi’s iconic look and traits. This new set is compatible with the Mario Starter Course, all Expansion Sets, collectible Character Packs and Power-Up Packs. Built with the same technology as his brother, Lego Luigi comes with a color sensor, LCD screen to display many different reactions to movement, and a speaker that plays iconic sounds and music from the Super Mario video game series.

When moving Lego Luigi from the Start Pipe to the Goal Pole, players can earn digital coins in real-life level-play by helping Lego Luigi complete a spinning seesaw challenge, interacting with the new Pink Yoshi and defeating Boom Boom and a Bone Goomba. The Lego Super Mario product line offers a unique play experience in which players will get instant feedback for creative ways to build and play.

The 280-piece Adventures with Luigi Starter Course can be built, rebuilt and combined with all other Lego Super Mario sets in many fun ways to create new Lego Super Mario worlds and continue enjoying them indefinitely. The free Lego Super Mario app, developed by the Lego Group, is compatible with all Lego Super Mario products and keeps track of scores to encourage continuous rebuilding. It offers building instructions, creative tips and a safe platform for kids to share ideas to further enhance the physical and creative play experience.

The Lego Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course is available for pre-order starting in June at selected retailers. It will launch for general sale globally from August 1st, 2021. The recommended retail price for the Adventures with Luigi Starter Course is AED 299.