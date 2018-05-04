Leaked LG V35 ThinQ renders give us our first look at the phone

The LG G7 ThinQ has only just landed but it’s rumored that the LG V35 ThinQ is hot on its heels, and we may have just had our first look at it thanks to a couple of leaked renders.

Obtained by AndroidHeadlines from a ‘reliable source’, the renders show the front and back of the LG V35 ThinQ, highlighting its dual-lens camera (which was previously rumored to be 16MP), its large screen (said to be 6 inches), its slim bezels and its lack of a notch.

You can also see that there’s a rear-facing fingerprint scanner and a likely glass back, which according to a previous rumor comes in either grey or black, both of which are pictured here.

It’s a design that looks a lot like the LG V30S ThinQ, which is no real surprise, especially as LG is also rumored to be launching an LG V40 ThinQ this year – so any big changes may well be reserved for that phone.

The site additionally speculates that the LG V35 ThinQ could be an AT&T exclusive in the US, as the network is rumored to soon be exclusively stocking an LG flagship, and these renders show the phone running on AT&T.

Image 1 of 2 This could be our first look at LG's next flagship. Credit: AndroidHeadlines Image 2 of 2 Here's the LG V35 ThinQ pictured in grey. Credit: AndroidHeadlines

OLED for V, LCD for G

The images don’t come with any new spec details, but separately AndroidHeadlines has heard from LG that the reason the G7 ThinQ doesn’t have an OLED screen is that the company is reserving that tech for its V line.

Apparently it sees the V range as more innovative, less mainstream and potentially more expensive, and that supposedly makes OLED a better fit for it.

We’ve seen OLED on other V series handsets and it’s generally considered to be a better display technology than LCD, thanks in part to the superior contrast it offers. So if you want a new OLED flagship from LG you’ll have to wait for the V35 ThinQ or V40 ThinQ.

