Last-minute TV deals from Walmart that arrive in time for Christmas

If you're looking for a last-minute cheap 4K TV deal, then you've come to the right place. Walmart's 'Daily Deal Drop' sale is happening now, and you can find incredible deals on best-selling TVs that ship in time for Christmas.

Walmart's top TV bargain is the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $189.99. That's a $210 discount and a fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV.

Even if this Sceptre TV isn't the best TV in the world, it's still a 4K Ultra High-Definition TV, which displays four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display.

While the Sceptre TV lacks smart functionality, it does include four HDMI ports and that $189 price tag makes it easy to add a cheap streaming device to your cart.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $399.99 $189.99 at Walmart

For a limited time, Walmart has the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV on sale for only $189.99. The Ultra HD TV includes four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

View Deal

Shop more of Walmart's best TV bargains below and keep in mind Sunday is the last day for free delivery to ensure your items get there by Christmas Eve, so you should take advantage of these deals now before it's too late.

The best last-minute Walmart TV deals:

Sceptre 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $499.99 $219.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a slightly bigger screen size you can get the Sceptre 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $220. A fantastic price for a mid-size TV that features 4K resolution and includes four HDMI ports.

View Deal

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $328 $298 at Walmart

Get the Vizio 50-inch V-Series TV on sale for $298 at Walmart. The 4K UHD TV offers smart capabilities and has Chromecast built-in which allows you to stream content from your phone to the TV.

View Deal

Philips 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV: $398 $318 at Walmart

Get the premium Philips 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $318 at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can change the channel, find movies, adjust the volume, and more using just your voice.

View Deal

Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $ 899.99 $359.99 at Walmart

You can score a massive $540 price cut on the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart. While the big-screen TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

View Deal

LG 60-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV $499.99 $398 at Walmart

This deal is going fast! You can snag the LG 60-inch 4K TV on sale at Walmart for just $398. The UHD TV features ThinQ AI technology and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices completely hands-free.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $797.99 $477.99 at Walmart

The Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV gets a $320 price cut at Walmart. The 4k Ultra HD TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to PurColor technology and offers smart capabilities.

View Deal

See more TV offers with our roundup of the best cheap TV deals and sales that are happening now.



Shop more deals with our list of the best Christmas sales of 2019.