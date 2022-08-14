Juventus vs Sassuolo live stream: how to watch Serie A online and on TV from anywhere

Audio player loading…

After a disappointing fourth place finish last term, Juventus will be looking to make a winning start to their 2022/23 Serie A campaign, as they host Sassuolo in their season opener at the Allianz Stadium.

As well as bagging big-name free agents Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria, Max Allegri’s side have made a a number of big-money signings including Bremer and Federico Chiesa in the hope of mounting a stronger title challenge this term.

Follow our guide on how to watch an Juventus vs Sassuolo live stream, and watch Serie A online from anywhere.

Juventus vs Sassuolo live stream: FREE Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab) (may require VPN (opens in new tab) )

Juventus vs Sassuolo live stream Date: Monday, August 15 Kick-off time: 8.45pm CET / 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 4.45am AEST / 6.45am NZST Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin Live streams: BT Sport (opens in new tab) (UK) | Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) (US) | Fox Sports/Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Aus) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Juve's pre-season plans have nevertheless been disrupted, with Pogba’s return to Turin upended by a serious knee injury which is expected to sideline the French star until September.

The Old Lady's first test of the season comes against a Sassuolo side looking to improve upon their mid-table finish last season.

Any advancement will need to be without star striker Gianluca Scamacca, who departed the Green and Blacks to join Premier League West Ham during the close season, while winger Jeremy Boga has joined Serie A rivals Atalanta.

Read on as we explain how to watch an Juventus vs Sassuolo live stream and catch all the Serie A Italian football action online from anywhere in the world.

Juventus vs Sassuolo live stream: how to watch Serie A in the US

(opens in new tab) US Broadcast rights for Serie A and the Coppa Italia are once again with Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) for the 2022/23 season. A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $10 per month for its advertisement free tier. The service also offers a FREE seven-day trial (opens in new tab) for new customers, meaning you can watch this game for free. Alongside Serie A, the platform also has live broadcast rights for Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League as well as a host of other sports and TV shows too. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app available on most smart devices. Juventus vs Sassuolo kick-off time for US football fans looking to tune in is at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can connect to the same subscription services they pay for at home wherever they are - all that’s needed is a reliable VPN. (opens in new tab)

If you're away from home and can't bear to miss out on Juventus vs Sassuolo, don't worry. While you may initially encounter a problem watching your usual domestic live stream coverage in the form of geo-blocking, there's an easy solution to this common annoyance.

It's called a VPN and it's a clever bit of software that relocates your device back to your country of origin - thereby allowing you to regain access to the services you normally use (and almost certainly pay for) back home.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the big VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you have it downloaded and installed, just go ahead and open the VPN app, hit 'choose location', and you'll virtually transport yourself back home - it really is that easy. Then you're ready to watch your Serie A live stream of choice wherever you are in the world.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' or 'USA'

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Paramount Plus if you're from the US or Kayo Sports if you're from Australia.

How to watch a Juventus vs Sassuolo Serie A live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) BT Sport (opens in new tab) is the home of Italian top flight football in the UK, and is showing select matches live from every round of the action across its channels, including Monday's big game in Turin. While this game starts at 8pm BST, live coverage of the game is currently scheduled to begin half an hour before kick-off on BT Sport 1 at 7.30pm BST. Subscribers can watch BT Sport online (opens in new tab), either directly through its website or by using the BT Sport app - available for iOS and Android as well as on consoles, Apple TV, Now TV devices, and select Samsung smart TVs. For those who don't want the commitment or cost of a full-fat BT Sport subscription, there's now a BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) option, which let's you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want. That makes it the ideal option if you just want to give BT Sport a try or know you won't want it for a full year. Whatever length contract you choose, you also get the benefit of BT Sport's Premier League, Premiership rugby, exclusive UFC live streams (opens in new tab) and much more. If you're outside the UK right now and want to watch one of this week's Serie A games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Juventus vs Sassuolo in Australia: watch Serie A online

(opens in new tab) Fox Sports now has the rights to televise live top flight Italian football Down Under for the 2022/23 season, including this Juventus vs Sassuolo clash. Kick-off for Aussies is at 4.45am AEST on Tuesday morning. if you don't have Fox as part of pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service with comes with a two-week FREE trial (opens in new tab). You can cancel at any time and it gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

Can I watch a Juventus vs Sassuolo Serie A live stream in New Zealand?

Unfortunately, no Kiwi broadcaster is set to show Juventus vs Sassuolo live.

If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above if you're in NZ from a country that the game is being shown in.

Kick-off is set for 6.45am NZST on Tuesday morning.