JLab's super cheap headphones boast multipoint connectivity and 50hr playtime

JLab has built up a decent rep for affordable on-the-go audio, with a succession of solid wireless earbuds that most recently includes the five-star JLab GO Air Pop.

But now, this likeable headphone specialist's got its sights set on those of us chained to our desks.

The company's new GO Work Pop Bluetooth 5.3 headset is aimed squarely at hybrid office workers and features a noise-cancelling boom mic, super long-life battery and a lightweight design for prolonged wearing.

JLab claims the headset can last for up to 50+ hours of playtime – conveniently long enough to last a full working week – before needing topping up via a USB-C charging port. Quite the claim…

You get two onboard EQ settings too – one tuned for music, the other for Work, which attenuates voice frequencies (with the Britney Spears-style headset mic neatly rotating up and out of the way when you’re off duty).

Handily, it can connect to more than one device at once, all without having to touch any settings, thanks to Bluetooth 5.3 multipoint tech, meaning you can seamlessly switch to some chilled ambient jazz on your phone after that stress-inducing Zoom call on your laptop. (Yes, the one that could have been done over email…)

The cans boast 40mm dynamic neodymium magnet drivers, plus fabric Cloud Foam Earcups that JLab claims can be worn throughout a full working day with no strain on the user.

Available in in Black, Teal or Lilac colorways, the Go Work Pop’s are available now for £39.99 / $39.99 from the JLab website (opens in new tab).

Whether or not the Go Work Pop's sonic chops will be up to snuff, even in this wallet-friendly price range, remains to be seen. But we'd dearly love to hear them. And however they sound, that's some serious stamina for this money…