Jamaica vs USA live stream: how to watch the Gold Cup 2019 semi-final online from anywhere

Having fallen at the final hurdle at the previous two CONCACAF Gold Cups, can Jamaica make it to final once again and make amends by winning the tournament for the first time? In their way tonight are a USA team that have underperformed so far in the tournament, but will tonight be the night that they turn things around?

Regardless of where you are in the world, our Jamaica vs USA live stream guide below will show you how to watch this massive 2019 Gold Cup semi-final match.

Jamaica vs USA - where and when Today's match takes place at the 69,143-capacity multi-purpose LP Field stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kick-off is at 8.30pm CDT local time on Wednesday, July 3, meaning a 2.30am start for football fans in the UK. 8.30pm is also the time to mark in Jamaica.

The USA are in the hunt for their seventh Gold Cup title, but they'll have to improve significantly if they're to add to their record. The USMNT struggled to break down the defence of minnows Curaçao, coming away with a laboured 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Weston McKennie in their quarter-final.

The two teams have met in the last two Gold Cup's with Jamaica knocking out the USA at this stage during the 2015 tournament, before the USA managed to get revenge in the 2017 final with a 2-1 win to break the Reggae Boyz' hearts.

How will tonight's showdown pan out? You'll be able to watch all the action unfold live online with our CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019 Jamaica vs USA live stream guide.

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019 from outside your country

We've searched the world's broadcasters in order to give you the definitive list of options for viewing the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019 - check out how to watch the action from the likes of the US (where FuboTV's worth a look if you want to watch in 4K), UK (where it's FREE thanks to the little-known FreeSports network) and Canada.

If you try watching your domestic coverage of the tournament online while out of the country, you'll likely find your stream is geo-blocked.

Fear not though as help is at hand. We've found that using a Virtual Private Network - or VPN - to be a handy solution. You select a server in your home country and then watch as if you were sat back at home on your couch.

How to watch USMNT's crunch match in the US

Fox Sport is the official English language broadcaster of the Gold Cup for the US (Telemundo and Universo will televise matches in Spanish). Assuming you have cable, you'll be able to watch on Fox either at home, online or on the network's Fox Go app for tablets and smartphones. If you're a cord cutter, you can alternatively watch on another subscription service, like the ones listed below - each of which has a free trial. Which ever option you go for, tonight's game kicks off at 6.30pm PT and 9.30pm ET.

Logging in to a US broadcast from overseas is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above.

How to live stream USA vs Jamaica in Canada

TSN have the rights to broadcast all matches live from the tournament including tonights showdown, while French Canadians also have the option of watching matches in their language via RDS. As thier name suggests, the TSN GO, CTV GO, and RDS GO apps will all let you watch coverage on the go. Don't worry if you're away from Canada and want to catch tonight's match - just scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream the Gold Cup coverage as if you were back at home. For those tuning in from Canada, tonight's game kicks-off 7.30pm MDT and 9.30pm EDT.

How to stream Jamaica vs USA live in the UK