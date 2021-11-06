Italy vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch Autumn International from anywhere

The Azzurri have never beaten the All Blacks, and considering what Samuel Whitelock's wrecking crew did to Wales last weekend, Rome could be about to gain another stony faced ruin. This could get messy, and you can read on as our guide explains how to get an Italy vs New Zealand live stream and watch online today from wherever you are in the world.

New Zealand continued their globe-trotting journey by demolishing the weakened Six Nations champions in Cardiff. Beauden Barrett starred as the All Blacks romped to a 54-16 victory, regaining their place at the top of the world rankings in the process.

They've put up a ludicrous 158 points in their last two games. To put that into context, Italy have only managed 131 over over 14 Test matches against New Zealand.

That said Italy, now led by former All Black Kieran Crowley, fared much better than usual in their past three games against New Zealand, their 2019 Rugby World Cup clash and a planned double-header in July having all been cancelled.

It's been five years since their last victory against a Tier 1 nation, and it would be a shock of all shocks if that was to change today. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a rugby live stream and ways to watch Italy vs New Zealand for FREE.

How to live stream Italy vs All Blacks in New Zealand

Image Sky Sport is showing the Italy vs All Blacks game in New Zealand, but it's a late one, with kick-off set for 2am NZDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. If you stay up late enough, Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to live stream Italy vs New Zealand from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch rugby from anywhere

Image ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Italy vs New Zealand FREE in the UK

Image Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon has the rights to broadcast 17 of the 20 autumn internationals in the UK, and Italy vs New Zealand is one of them. It kicks off at 1pm GMT on Saturday afternoon, and Amazon Prime members can live stream all of the action at no additional cost. An Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, but new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage, Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the rugby on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream Italy vs New Zealand

Image Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights to show the Italy vs New Zealand game in the US, with kick-off set for 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday morning. FloRugby is the home of all of the autumn internationals rugby action, and a monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. You can head to the FloRugby site to sign up and start watching. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch Italy vs New Zealand: live stream rugby in Australia

Image In Australia you can tune in to Italy vs New Zealand on Stan Sport, though prepare to lose some sleep, as kick-off is set for 12am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE Stan Sport trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch an Italy vs All Blacks live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch Italy vs New Zealand: live stream rugby in South Africa

Image Rugby fans looking to watch the Italy vs New Zealand game in South Africa can tune in via subscription service SuperSport. Kick-off is set for 3pm SAST on Saturday. And if you're not going to be in front of your TV for this game, you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to tune in from anywhere.

Italy vs New Zealand live stream: watch rugby FREE in Canada

Image Italy vs New Zealand kicks off at 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday morning, and it's being shown by DAZN in Canada. That means you can tune in without paying a penny, thanks to DAZN's handy 1-month FREE trial deal! The streaming service is not only showing plenty of rugby action, but it's also the place to watch the NFL, and Premier League and Champions League soccer. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150, and the service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. You can sign up and get started straight away - free trial or not - by heading to the DAZN website now.