Is it a chameleon? No, it's LG's colour-changing refrigerator

It is a fact that at least some of us have felt bored with the sameness in the look of our refrigerator from time to time. Perhaps our dissatisfaction got telegraphed to the design engineers with the LG Electronics. The good folks have now come up with a refrigerator whose door can change - wait for it - its colour.

At the IFA 2022 in Berlin, LG is unveiling a refrigerator that features self-luminous door panels that can change colour and play music with a simple touch on LG’s own smart home solution mobile app. The new french-door refrigerator MoodUP - a part of LG's high-end Objet Collection - sports customizable panels.

It can match the mood with music, too

(Image credit: LG Electronics)

The refrigerator doors are basically LED panels and their colour can be changed via LG's ThinQ application. LG said the refrigerator comes with 22 different colour options for the upper door panel and 19 colour choices for the lower section. Users can also customise the panels' appearance and refresh the mood by applying various, colour themes including Season, Place, Mood and Pop. With its LED door panels switched off, refrigerator offers a combination of Lux Gray and Lux White colours.

LG's new refrigerator also provides excellent sound via a built-in Bluetooth speaker that can be easily connected to a smartphone, tablet or laptop. Users can match their mood – or the fridge's current colour or theme – with their chosen songs from their favorite music streaming apps, or from the Music Collection playlist on the ThinQ app. When the speaker is playing audio, the MoodUP's LED panels can change colours in sync with the music.

(Image credit: LG Electronics)

LG's new fridge also provide colorful notifications. When the refrigerator's door sensor detects that the fridge compartment has been left open for too long, the panel on the door left open blinks repeatedly. When the MoodUP's motion sensors detect that someone is approaching, both panels blink in welcome. The freezer door glows brighter to help midnight snackers find and open the door.

"We at LG have always found exciting, new ways to move the customer experience forward and we are proud to do it again with the brand-new MoodUP refrigerator," Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the home appliance and air solution division said.

LG said the high-end fridge will come in three models and will be released this month in South Korea, while the global release is scheduled for next year.