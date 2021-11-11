Ireland vs Portugal live stream: how to watch WC 2022 qualifier online from anywhere

Having come agonisingly close to pulling off a shock victory in the reverse fixture last month, Stephen Kenny’s improving Boys In Green will be looking to go one step further against Ronaldo and co at home this evening. Read on to find out how to watch Republic of Ireland vs Portugal online and get a World Cup 2022 qualifier live stream, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Ireland had led 1-0 up until the final stages in the Algarve back in September, only for the legendary Man United forward to break their hearts with goals in the 88th and 96th minute.

As well as earning Portugal all three points, that brace also secured Ronaldo the title of being the outright all-time record goal scorer in international football, with his goals helping him to surpass Iranian legend Ali Daei's tally of 109.

Having got over that disappointment, the Irish have gone on to beat Azerbaijan 3-0 and dish out a 4-0 thrashing to next year’s hosts Qatar and will be in confident form coming into this clash.

With any hope of qualification now gone for the home team, there's nothing but pride on the line for Ireland, but Portugal will be looking to regain top spot in World Cup 2022 Qualifying Group A from Serbia with a win tonight.

Follow our guide to get an Ireland vs Portugal live stream and watch this World Cup 2022 qualifier online from anywhere this weekend.

How to watch Ireland vs Portugal from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Republic of Ireland vs Portugal live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well.

Use a VPN to watch Ireland vs Portugal from anywhere

exclusively on Sky Sports This fixture will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports via its Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels. The game is set to kick-off at 7.45pm GMT, with coverage of the game starting at 7pm GMT. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch their World Cup 2022 qualifier coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

free via terrestrial broadcaster RTE While this World Cup 2022 qualifier will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football in the host nation, if you're not a subscriber, the great news is that this match will also be available to watch for free via terrestrial broadcaster RTE . Coverage of Ireland vs Portugal, begins at 7pm IST on RTE2, with kick off at 7.45pm IST. You can also watch the action online via the RTÉ Player service, which can be access via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps.

How to watch the World Cup 2022 qualifier online in US without cable

ESPN Plus If you're in the US, ESPN has the rights to show the Republic of Ireland vs Portugal in the US, which kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. However, the match won't be available on any of ESPN's linear channels. The game will instead be shown on the sports network's streaming service ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox.

Streaming Ireland vs Portugal in Canada

Unfortunately it appears no Canadian broadcaster will be showing the match in the region. But don't despair, with the VPN options we've outlined above, you can tune in to the match by changing your location to somewhere else in the world and watch there.

How to watch Republic of Ireland vs Portugal: live stream World Cup 2022 qualifier in Australia

Optus Sport Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show World Cup 2022 qualifier fixtures this season live in Australia – so it's the place to watch the Republic of Ireland vs Portugal in the land Down Under. The game kicks off at 6.45am AEDT in the early on Friday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for $14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

