iPhone XI Plus and iPhone 9 schematics leaked

It seems impossible to keep a handset as high-profile as the iPhone XI a secret, and today we have another leak, this time in the form of schematics for the largest, most premium of the three rumored handsets, which we’ll call the iPhone XI Plus for now, along with the most affordable option, which we’re currently referring to as the iPhone 9.

The schematics were obtained by Forbes from accessory maker Ghostek, so they’re not necessarily Apple’s own schematics, but there’s a fair chance Ghostek does have access to design information, since it will need that in order to have cases ready for the launch of the iPhone XI range.

And the same source has provided Forbes with accurate Samsung Galaxy S9 information in the past.

Starting with the iPhone XI Plus, it apparently has a 6.5-inch screen, which is in line with previous rumors. Its dimensions meanwhile are said to be 157.2 x 77.1mm, which would make it slightly smaller than the 158.4 x 78.1mm iPhone 8 Plus.

However, the XI Plus is said to have a steel chassis, rather than an aluminum one, likely making it heavier than the 202g iPhone 8 Plus.

The iPhone XI Plus looks like a bigger iPhone X. Credit: Forbes / Ghostek

As for the design of the iPhone XI Plus, it looks more or less identical to the iPhone X, complete with a notch at the top.

The Forbes article spends a lot of time talking about a triple-lens camera, but we’re not convinced this is accurate – the schematic does indeed have three circles which could be camera lenses, but one of them is likely a flash, especially as the iPhone X has a similar configuration, and Apple is rumored to be switching to triple-lens cameras but not until next year.

This could be the shape of the more affordable iPhone 9. Credit: Forbes / Ghostek

Smaller phone, bigger bezels

Moving on to the iPhone 9, (which Forbes believes will simply be called the ‘iPhone’), the handset is drawn with a notch but it’s seemingly larger than on the iPhone XI Plus, as are the bezels, and on the back there’s just a single-lens camera.

It’s said to have a 6.1-inch screen, as we’ve heard before, and dimensions of 147.12 x 71.52mm. Forbes adds that reportedly the iPhone 9 will have first generation Face ID technology, while the iPhone XI and iPhone XI Plus will get a second-generation version of it, but this information apparently comes from an unproven source, so take it with a pinch of salt.

The schematics though could well be accurate, but even if they are it’s possible that things will change ahead of launch, which will likely happen in September.