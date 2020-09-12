iPhone 12 Pro casing and LiDAR shown off in new hands-on leak

The iPhone 12 is launching later than usual this year, and that means more time for leaks and rumors – leaks such as the unofficial hands-on video of the iPhone 12 Pro rear casing, for example, which has just appeared online.

Posted by @EverythingApplePro on Twitter, the clip is most noticeable for showing off the new LiDAR scanner that will add to the phone's augmented reality capabilities (the same LiDAR scanner that's already in the iPad Pro).

You can also see the slightly flatter design rumored for this year's iPhones: something else that the handsets are said to be borrowing from Apple's premium tablets, in a return to the look of the iPhone 4.

A stainless steel and matte glass finish is also in evidence, and considering how well this lines up with previous rumors, as well as the reputation of the leaker, we'd say there's a good chance that this really is an iPhone 12 part.

Here it is! Official iPhone 12 Pro chassis leak. Confirms mostly same camera with new LiDAR placement, flat sides, magnet cutouts & smart connector-like 5G antenna? This seems to confirm the 6.1 Pro model will get LiDAR too. October can't come soon enough.

We're expecting four new iPhones to be unveiled by Apple this year: in ascending order of price, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max.

The big unknown is when they'll officially break cover. In an ordinary year, new iPhones would've been launched in the first week of September, but for obvious reasons the 2020 batch have been delayed – they might not get shown off until October.

Apple has organized an event for next week, Tuesday September 15, but the general consensus seems to be that a new Apple Watch and a new iPad Air will be announced. If iPhones do get mentioned, they probably won't go on sale for a while yet.

The iPhone 12 handsets are strongly rumored to be coming with 5G on board, or at least the option of 5G, as well as the usual year-on-year improvements in terms of performance and photo-shooting capabilities. As soon as they're official, we'll let you know.

