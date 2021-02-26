iPad deals can save you $100 on the Magic Keyboard in this rare offer from Amazon

We don't see iPad deals offering price cuts on premium accessories like this every day. That's why this $100 discount on the iPad Magic Keyboard at Amazon is so impressive this weekend - the usually expensive (to the tune of $300) floating keyboard is available for just $199 right now.

That's by far the cheapest we've ever seen this device go for, with iPad deals never dropping the price below $270 before now. That means this offer will certainly prove popular and we wouldn't take too long to get to checkout as we don't know how much longer this price will hold out for.

If you've picked up an 11-inch iPad Pro or Air 4 to get some work done in the last few months, this is a must-have accessory and at this price it's a steal.

Not in the US? You'll find more iPad Magic Keyboard deals further down the page.

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch / iPad Air 4: $299 $199 at Amazon

Don't miss this incredible saving on the Apple Magic Keyboard - a device that rarely sees any price drops at all, let alone a $100 discount with speedy shipping. Perfect for the second generation 11-inch iPad Pro or the iPad Air 4, those using premium tablets for productivity shouldn't hesitate on this offer.

View Deal

More iPad Magic Keyboard deals

If you're yet to grab yourself a tablet, check out the latest iPad deals. Or, if you're looking to pair your new keyboard with incredibly handy (and now more supported than ever thanks to iPadOS 14) Apple Pencil deals.