iPad deal alert: the 10.2-inch iPad gets a $100 price cut at Amazon

If you're looking to save on the all-new iPad, then you've come to the right place. Amazon's iPad sale includes price cuts on the latest model 10.2-inch iPad. For a limited time, you can get the 32GB iPad on sale for only $249, and if you're looking for more storage, you can get the 128GB iPad on sale for $329.99.

The all-new iPad includes Apple's powerful A10 Fusion chip and is available in a 32GB or 128GB storage option. The tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display that is now able to support a full-sized smart keyboard. The updated tablet runs on iPadOS, which allows for seamless multitasking and the use of the Apple Pencil. The iPad also includes a 1.2MP front-facing camera and has the voice-assistant Siri built-in.



This is a fantastic deal for a newer model iPad and the best price we've found for this particular model. We don't know how long Amazon will have the tablet at this price, so you should snag this deal now before it's too late.

Amazon iPad deals:

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329.99 $249 at Amazon

Amazon has the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $249. That's the best price we've found for the 10.2-inch tablet which packs 32GB of storage and is available in Space Grey, Gold, and Silver.

View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 128GB (Latest Model): $429.99 $329.99 at Amazon

Get the 10.2-inch Apple iPad on sale for $329.99 at Amazon. The powerful tablet packs 128GB of storage and provides an all-day battery life. The iPad is available in Gold and Space Grey.

View Deal

