iOS 17 leak shows how Apple's updated apps might look

The rumors are that iOS 17 is going to bring some pretty significant changes with it – and thanks to newly leaked mockups of Apple's mobile apps, we can see how some of those changes are going to look on screen.

These mockups are from tipster @analyst941 (opens in new tab) on Twitter (via MacRumors (opens in new tab)), and are apparently based on inside information about the upcoming iOS 17 update. We can see a new-look Wallet app, Health app, and wallpaper picker.

With the Wallet app, we've got a new navigation bar down at the bottom, enabling users to switch between sections: Cards, Cash, Keys, IDs and Orders. There also seem to be new navigation options and a search box up at the top if you swipe down.

This is the new home of the Wallet app in iOS 17.• Swipe down to Search anywhere.• Sorted tabs for everything.• Apple Cash/Savings gets its own tab.• New “All transactions” button.• much more, not pictured 😬Sharing more info soon pic.twitter.com/mUjTjUUrpsApril 28, 2023 See more

Embrace the grid

As for the Health app, the Favorites section looks set to get a more grid-based interface that shows off vital statistics in an at-a-glance, visually appealing way. We don't get a look at any changes coming to the other sections of the app though.

When it comes to picking wallpapers, again there's a new grid-based design, with 9 wallpapers on show simultaneously. Apparently wallpapers can be more easily rearranged and deleted from here, with sharing and duplication options available with a swipe up.

It's an interesting insight into what's coming with iOS 17, but remember that these are just unofficial mockups, so we can't be certain that they match what Apple is planning. We'll know for sure on June 5, when WWDC 2023 gets underway.

Analysis: a lot to look forward to

From what we've heard so far iOS 17 is going to be a major update for the iPhone, with Apple keen to fit in some of the "most requested features" that users want – though what exactly those features are remains to be seen.

It's difficult to believe that many people have been clamoring for updates to the look of the Wallet and Health apps. We've also heard that Siri might be relocated in iOS 17, and that the Control Center could be getting a revamp too.

The biggest update of all – according to leaks – will be the option to sideload apps outside of the official App Store, though there's been talk that this feature will only be available in Europe so that Apple can comply with EU regulations.

Whatever the details, it seems likely that there's a lot to look forward to in the next refresh of iOS 17. Apple will be talking us through all the changes on June 5 at WWDC 2023, as well as outlining updates for iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS and more.