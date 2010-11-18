Old Spice and BBC win at the .net Awards 2010

The .net Awards 2010 winners have been announced, with the BBC News website, the Old Spice ads and Ravelry all picking up gongs.

The .net Awards are organised by TechRadar's publisher Future and this year's ceremony was at the London Ministry of Sound and hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.

The awards have been going for 13 years and celebrate the very best in web design and development.

Viral campaign

Nearly 100,000 votes saw Old Spice win 'viral campaign of the year' the BBC news site win 'redesign of the year' and photo sharing site Flickr pick up mobile site of the year.

Ravely – an online community for crafters – edged out Facebook for the 'Community site of the year' award.

Dan Oliver, Editor-in-Chief of .net, said: "We believe that our combination of public nominations and industry voting is the fairest and most transparent awards in web design and development, and that¹s backed up by the phenomenal year-on-year growth we've seen.

"This year we clocked 95,399 votes, which was a 56 per cent increase on the previous year's figures.

"The .net Awards have become the benchmark for anyone serious about web design and development, and this year's results reflect the continued growth and innovation in our industry. Roll on 2011!"

.net Awards 2010 winners

Podcast of the year: Sitepoint podcast

Video podcast of the year: The Big Web Show

Viral campaign of the year: Old Spice

Web personality of the year: Jason Santa Maria

Blog of the year: Smashing Magazine

Community site of the year: Ravelry

Innovation of the year: Node

Best API use: Flipboard

Mobile app of the year: Dropbox

Standards champion: Jeffrey Zeldman

Web app of the year: TypeKit

Interactive site of the year: Chrome Fastball

Mobile site of the year: Flickr

Open source application of the year: Modernizr

Redesign of the year: BBC News

Design Agency of the year: Happy Cog