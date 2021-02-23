Hurry! This 75-inch 4K TV gets a massive $400 discount at Best Buy - today only

Snag this fantastic cheap TV deal that we've spotted at Best Buy's 24-hour sale before it's too late. Today only, you can get the Hisense 75-inch 4K TV on sale for just $599.99 (was $999.99). That's a massive $400 discount and an incredible price for a feature-packed big-screen 4K TV.

Cheap TV deal

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $999.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features, and with a $400 discount, you're also getting a fantastic price. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built right in, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio. Today only.

While this Hisense set might not be the best TV in the world, it does feature 4K HD resolution and DTS Virtual X technology for a cinema-like picture experience with bold, bright colors and an immersive audio experience. The big-screen TV also has smart capabilities, so you can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more. You're also getting a handy voice remote, and the Google Assistant built in so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.



As we've mentioned above, this epic TV deal is valid today only, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

More TV deals at Best Buy

Insignia 40-inch LED Full HD TV: $179.99 $139.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - If you're looking for a smaller set, Best Buy has this 40-inch HD TV from Insignia that's on sale for just $139.99. While this budget set lacks smart capabilities, it does include three HDMI inputs for external multimedia devices.

Westinghouse 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV: $449.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - An incredible price for a 58-inch 4K TV, you can get this Westinghouse set on sale for just $299.99 at Best Buy's 24-hour sale. This smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy access to all the top streaming channels.

TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - One of our favorite TV deals, you can get this TCL 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $350 at Best Buy. The smart TV delivers a stunning Ultra HD picture quality and comes with the Google Assistant, Chromecast, and a handy voice remote.

VIZIO 70-inch M-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $799.99 $679.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 – This Vizio 70-inch 4K TV is feature-packed, and it's on sale for $679.99 right now. The smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Quantum Color technology, which delivers over a billion hues of vibrant color.

