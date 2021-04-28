Huge deal: the Apple Watch 6 just hit lowest sale price ever at Amazon

An incredible deal, we've just spotted the latest Apple Watch down to a new record-low price - but it won't last for long. For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 on sale for $299 (was $399). That's a massive $100 discount and the lowest price we've found for the feature-packed smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $299 at Amazon

Save $100 - An incredible deal, Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 on sale for a record-low price of $299. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This deal applies to the Red sport band.

The feature-rich Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and now includes a sleep app that helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The Series 6 includes new health features such as blood oxygen monitoring and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof smartwatch also helps you stay connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best deal we've found for the Series 6 smartwatch and $20 less than the Black Friday record-low price. This offer applies to the Red sport band, and stock has been flashing in and out stock, so we recommend snagging this bargain now before it's too late.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm): $199 $168.88 at Amazon

Save $30 - The cheapest Apple Watch deal, Amazon has the Series 3 smartwatch in stock and on sale for only $168.88. That's a fantastic price for the 38mm smartwatch that features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm): $699 $629 at Amazon

If you're interested in a cellular plan, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 with cellular on sale for $629. The Series 6 smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

