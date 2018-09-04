Huawei Watch 3 is in the works, but the company wants to improve AI first

Huawei has been relatively quiet in the wearables space in 2018, and while it did announce the Huawei Watch 2 2018 edition for the Chinese market earlier this year we've yet to learn about the Huawei Watch 3.

Earlier in 2018, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's Consumer Division, confirmed to TechRadar that the company was working on a new iteration of its smartwatch, and now Yu has shared why it is taking so long.

Read more: Huawei P30 Lite

At a briefing during IFA 2018, Yu said "We want to make bigger improvements and make the experience much better than today. That’s my target. We want to make the smartwatch more useful, more intimate, more functional, and with much longer battery life."

Not coming... yet

Artificial intelligence is a big push for Huawei within its smartphones, and it seems the company may want to use the tech in its smartwatches too. Yu said he wanted to adapt AI for wearables, and he hinted that this technology would allow the company to include more features than before.

Yu also said he hopes that one day the company will be able to produce a watch with a battery that lasts for a week.

He wouldn't comment on a Kirin system-on-a-chip made by Huawei for wearables, but he said the company has spoken to Qualcomm about making a chipset that will improve battery life on a smartwatch.

Qualcomm is set to announce a new chipset for wearables on September 10, and it may be that battery life is a big focus of this update, so Huawei may be able to make an improved smartwatch faster than you'd think.

Via Digital Trends and Phone Arena