Huawei P50 launch date confirmed for July 29 - and it won't be alone

Months later than expected, we know the Huawei P50 launch date - as revealed by company CEO Richard Yu, it's set to show up on July 29 along with some other devices.

Via a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo, Richard Yu has confirmed that launch date. So we don't have long to wait to see the Huawei P50, though we don't know its release date yet.

Yu also added that, as with previous Huawei P phones, photography is the main focus of the new line, saying “The road forward has no end, this time we surpass ourselves in the field of imaging again. On July 29th, the #HuaweiP50 series will soon release a new mobile imaging technology pioneered in the industry, and the new era of mobile imaging will set sail, so stay tuned!”.

Clearly the Huawei P50 isn't coming alone, hence the reference to a 'series'. We'd expect a P50 Pro and P50 Pro Plus, if 2020's range of devices is an example to follow, with maybe a Lite device as well.

Huawei P50 specs and features (rumoured)

Huawei is evidently trying to make a comeback after restrictions placed by the US government affected the software and components the company could use. Earlier in 2021 it launched HarmonyOS, its brand-new Android-rivaling operating system, with a few devices running it. The P50 handsets will almost definitely be the first HarmonyOS smartphones.

We don't know too many of the Huawei P50 specs or features just yet. However, rumors suggest that with this range, Huawei will introduce a 1-inch Sony sensor in the main camera that was recently seen on the Sharp Aquos R6 and Leitz Phone 1 from Leica.

Powering the device could be a Huawei-made Kirin 9000 chipset, however, it could also have a modified Snapdragon 888 chipset according to some inside sources. That said, the Snapdragon chipset that could power the phone is expected to be a 4G-only one, since the US sanctions limit 5G component supplies to Huawei.

For more information about the Huawei P50, we'll have to wait until launch - but since that's so near, we won't be waiting long. Stay tuned until July 29, and we'll bring you all the need-to-know information about the new phones.