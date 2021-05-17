Sharp’s latest flagship phone is the first with a massive 1-inch camera sensor

Japanese smartphone maker Sharp is not known to make hundreds of phones in a year, however, some of its phones are borderline unconventional. Though off late the company has not been in the news because the company sells its phone in only a handful of markets apart from Japan.

Now, Sharp has rolled out its latest flagship Aquos R6. This is a phone that, like others from the company, comes with many firsts including a massive 1-inch lens - the largest camera sensor on any phone. Interestingly, unlike most modern phones that come with multiple camera setups, the Aquos R6 has a single camera module.

Sharp has collaborated with Leica for the camera system, while the sensor has been developed by Sharp itself. This collaboration further means that Huawei is no longer an exclusive partner with Leica and that the camera setup comes with Leica’s "Summicron" branding, which according to the company, lets you shoot high-resolution images with less distortion.

Sharp Aquos R6 Specifications

The massive camera sensor is not the only highlight of the new Aquos R6. It is the first phone to come with a 6.6-inch Pro IGZO OLED panel offering 2730 x 1260 pixels resolution. This WUXGA+ panel is extremely bright and offers 2,000 nits of peak brightness and supports a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and 240Hz.

Going by what the company says, it seems that this panel is the most advanced one present on any smartphone yet. Most OEMs have been struggling to offer OLED displays with truly variable refresh rates that can offer the perfect balance between user experience and battery consumption. Apart from the primary camera sensor, there is a ToF sensor and a flash present on the rear camera island.

Not to forget, the Sharp Aquos R6 comes with a Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A 5,000mAh battery with Intelligent Charge 2.0 support is present under the hood to power the massive display and powerful SoC.

(Image credit: Sharp)

Talking about the camera setup, the solo 1-inch sensor at the back can shoot 20-megapixel images and comes with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). Since it’s a huge sensor, there is absolutely no doubt that the phone can perform great in low light photography. The images/videos shot using this sensor should have relatively lesser noise than any other sensor in the market as of now.

Aside, adding to the top-of-the-line specs, the AQUOS R6 comes with Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max, an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner that has an 11 times larger authentication area than the traditional variant. Further, it’s a dual finger sensor and comes with a two-finger authentication feature.

While on the front, the Aquos R6 will house a 12-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole cutout. The phone runs on Android 11 out of the box and comes with IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

Sharp Aquos R6 price and availability

The Sharp Aquos R6 will be available in a couple of colour options - Black and White. The Aquos R6 will start retailing in the middle of June. The company, however, hasn’t announced Aquos R6’s retail price yet.

