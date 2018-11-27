Huawei Mate 20 Pro is a mix of best smartphone features of 2018 at Rs 69,990

Chinese tech giant Huawei had been struggling to find a space in the Indian market until it launched the flagship P20 Pro and its siblings in India. However, Huawei fans in India never got a chance to experience the company's mighty Mate-series. But things changed today, as Huawei launched their first Mate phone -- the Mate 20 Pro in India.

The phone was launched back in October alongside the Mate 20 Pro, which is a toned down version of the Pro variant. The two new flagships incorporate the best technology the brand has to offer, with some high-end additions made on the Mate 20 Pro - including a genuine world's first feature.

We've had a decent amount of time with both phones, so here's our hands-on Huawei Mate 20 Pro review.

The Mate you might need

On paper, the Mate 20 Pro looks like the next big name in the Android smartphone market. More so, because it brings some of the most innovative smartphone features that have not been witnessed in the existing handsets yet.

To begin with, the most impressive world-first feature is the reverse wireless charging. While many flagships still lack wireless charging support, the Mate 20 Pro goes a notch ahead to let users charge other wireless charging supported phones when placed on its back. For instance, if your friend in dire need of some battery life, and their handset supports wireless charging, you can place it back-to-back with the Mate 20 Pro and get some juice across.

The Mate 20 Pro also packs a massive 4200mAh battery to ensure that it doesn't run out of juice even after lending some to your friend. On top, it gets Huawei's SuperCharge technology, which claims to charge 70% of battery in 30 minutes using 40W of power output. Further, it is also claimed to offer the fastest 15W wireless charging.

The innards look promising too: Huawei's new Kirin 980 chipset is combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage, with additional space provided by a nanoSD card, which makes it the first phone to come with a nanoSD card support in India. Of course, the new format will be more expensive than the microSD card.

The display is probably the most impressive thing on the phone. It has a 6.4-inch curved OLED display, and a WHD long-style display (19.5:9, if you're getting technical), which means 3120 x 1440 resolution packed into the small frame.

The camera is the other high-end spec to let you know about, with 40MP, 20MP and 8MP sensors on the back promising great low-light performance, ultra-wide angle snaps and a 3x telephoto zoom, while there's a 24MP sensor on the front for selfies.

It comes with Android 9.0 Pie with Huawei's EMUI 9.0 skin on top.

If you want to find out more, you know what to do: head to our hands-on Huawei Mate 20 Pro review.

Price and availability

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is priced at Rs 69,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. As a launch offer, customers who buy the phone can get the Sennheiser PXC 500 worth Rs 29,990 with the phone at an overall cost of Rs 71,990

Sale starts on December 3 and will be available exclusively on Amazon in two colors - Emerald green and Twilight.