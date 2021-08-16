HP 2-in-1 Chromebook drops to record low price at Amazon

We're seeing plenty of cheap Chromebook deals lining the shelves right now, thanks to the annual back to school sales rush. While there's a range of discounts to choose from, though, this $80 saving on an HP x360 Chromebook is particularly impressive this week.

At $279.99 (was $359.99) you're getting a record low price on a machine that has been dancing around the $350 mark since late May. In fact, we've only ever seen this price once before, during a longer sale earlier in the year. Considering you're getting a nice Intel Celeron N4020 processor under the hood, as well as the convenient convertible design, there's plenty of value packed in here. We rarely see 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook deals sitting under $300, especially with a processor worth running.

Chromebook deals on machines with these features generally sit at between $300 to $500, and, while you are sacrificing a little storage here, that 32GB can be supplemented with a MicroSD card. There's plenty of functionality baked into this low price tag to make this an excellent option for students or everyday browsers.

HP x360 14-inch Chromebook: $359.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - This HP x360 Chromebook is back down to its lowest price ever at Amazon this week. That's perfect for those looking for portability and functionality, with a premium 2-in-1 touchscreen design packed into an excellent price point. You'll find an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage on board here.

