How to watch the Yellowstone season 3 finale online from anywhere

It’s Sunday night, which means it’s time for another relaxing trip to Dutton Ranch, to catch up with John and the family. Tonight's episode, 'The World is Purple' is the 10th and final installment of the third season, but don't worry, another season is on its way. Read on as our guide explains how to watch the Yellowstone season 3 finale online and stream episode 10 of this critically-acclaimed neo-Western from anywhere in the world.

Yellowstone season 3 finale The Yellowstone season 3 finale airs on Paramount Network at 9pm ET/PT on Sunday, August 23. You can watch the channel without cable for free - just head to the Paramount website. Full registration requires you to log details of your TV provider - but they'll give you a free 24-hour pass in exchange for a valid email address and birth date. Access is restricted to the US, but residents abroad can use a VPN like ExpressVPN to watch Yellowstone as usual.

Spoiler alert: if you're not fully up-to-date with Yellowstone, you may find some unwanted surprises below. Please bear this in mind and scroll further down for specific guidance for watching the Yellowstone season 3 finale.

John Dutton, where do you get your energy from? It's been another head-spinning season at the ranch, with the Duttons engaged in a gruesome war with yet another new enemy, and some fan-favorite characters taking real punishment throughout.

If you thought the events of episodes 8 and 9 were difficult to watch, you might want to take a few deep breaths and brace yourself for this one. If there's one thing we know about Yellowstone's creators, it's that they love a big season finale.

Wade Morrow may have been neutralized, but I think it's safe to say that we haven't seen the final bloodshed of the season. Beth surely has some form of retribution up her sleeve, Rip doesn't look entirely safe, and is it just me, or is there still something going on with Walker?

So if you haven't already, it's time to hop on the wagon - follow our guide as we tell you how to watch the Yellowstone season 3 finale online and stream 'The World is Purple' in the US, even if you're not in the country at the time.

How to watch the Yellowstone season 3 finale online in the US for FREE

The Yellowstone season 3 finale couldn't be easier to watch for those of you in the US. The show airs at 9pm ET/PT on Paramount Network, which comes as part of most cable packages and can also be watched live online direct on the channel's website. Full registration will require you to submit details of your TV provider for verification - but Paramount will give you a taste of what's on offer no matter what, offering a FREE 24-hour pass. Just head here, click on 'View All Providers' and then 'Start 24-Hour Pass'. All you need to hand over is an email address and date of birth and you'll be able to watch the Yellowstone season 3 finale online direct from Paramount without paying a penny. Neat, huh? For those who want full Paramount Network access without cable, it's included in Sling TV's Blue package, which normally costs $30 a month but is currently on deal for just $20 - or by taking advantage of this FREE trial offer. It's also got seasons 1 and 2 of Yellowstone to watch on demand, making it a great choice for fans and newbies alike.



How to watch the Yellowstone season 3 finale from outside your country

As we've just explained, it's really straightforward for anyone in the US to watch Yellowstone on Paramount Network - but the show isn't widely available elsewhere.

This is annoying when you're from the US and would normally be able to watch Yellowstone season 3 back home. Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you normally would at home - just from anywhere in the world.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect to watch the Yellowstone season 3 finale from anywhere on earth.

How to watch Yellowstone online for free

You can watch Yellowstone in most major TV markets and it some cases it's even possible to watch Yellowstone online for free - just don't count on getting the latest season 3 episodes as soon as they're released in the US.

In the UK, for instance, you can stream Yellowstone for free via Channel 5's on demand platform, My5. This means it doesn't cost a penny to watch Yellowstone online - though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV license. Other than that, though, you're good to go - My5 doesn't even require you to register before watching.

The only real catch, therefore, is that only Yellowstone season 1 is currently available on My5 in the UK. But hey...it's free, right?!

Back in America, new NBC streaming service Peacock offers Yellowstone seasons 1 and 2 on demand. The show's first ever episode is available to watch for free, while the rest falls under Peacock's $4.99 Premium plan. That said, the platform's 7-day trial offer means it's also effectively free.