How to watch The Rookie season 4 online from where you are

The latest installment of The Rookie is here, and the hunt is on to find Angela. After the explosive cliffhanger at the end of season 3, chaos ensues as fans buckle up for another wild ride with the LAPD. We’re expecting an emotional, action-packed premiere of the new season and you’ll find out here how to watch The Rookie season 4 from wherever you are today.



Watch The Rookie season 4 online Premiere date: Sunday, September 26 at 10pm ET / PT New episodes: released at the same time each week Stream now: get ABC live on the ABC website or with a FREE FuboTV trial Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days now

ABC’s police drama series is back and season 4 is expected to pick up exactly where it left off. After La Fiera’s escape from prison, fans are fearful for Angela’s safety. While the elaborate rescue mission takes place in episode one, we’re anticipating more drama to unfold throughout the new series.

Aside from the Lopez saga, we’ve still got lots of unanswered questions: #Chenford fans desperately want to know, will the pair ever be more than just friends?

Showrunner Alexi Hawley has also hinted that we’ll see some exciting opportunities for leading LAPD officer, John Nolan in season 4, while we also anticipate the return of Officer Jackson West who was notably absent from the promo of episode one: “Life and Death”.

All shall be revealed in the forthcoming series, so you’ll want to keep reading to find out how to watch The Rookie season 4 wherever you are in the world.

How to watch The Rookie season 4 online from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you’re out of your country of residence for whatever reason, then geo-blocks will prohibit you from connecting to your streaming services and watching content back home.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream The Rookie season 4 online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Rookie season 4 from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick. Thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features, you should have no trouble streaming your favorite crime drama wherever you are. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch The Rookie online:

1. Download and install a VPN to your device - we recommend ExpressVPN



2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on ‘choose location’ and select the right location



3. Head to the streaming service you need - so if you’re in the US, head to either ABC or FuboTV to watch The Rookie season 4 as if you were back at home



How to watch The Rookie season 4 free online in the US

If you’ve got a cable subscription, you’ll want to switch over to ABC every Sunday at 10pm ET / PT to watch the latest episodes of The Rookie. You’ll also find all of The Rookie season 4 streaming on ABC’s site or ABC app, so you can tune in on either your laptop or mobile device and watch on the go. How to watch The Rookie season 4 without cable Cord cutters can choose from a selection of over-the-top streaming services that also provide access to ABC programming live or on-demand. FuboTV has ABC as a part of its live TV roster, meaning you can watch season 4 of The Rookie as and when they air - all you’ll need is a subscription to log in and watch. If you’re a first-time subscriber, you’ll be able to access a FREE FuboTV trial and give the streaming service a whirl. After, a monthly subscription costing $64.99 will give you access to 100+ live TV channels, plenty of popular shows and movies, including seasons 3 + 4 of your favorite crime drama. Hulu will also be dropping all of the new episodes of The Rookie the following day and it’s also got seasons 1-3 on-demand. New subscribers can sign up for a 30-day Hulu free trial to binge-watch all the episodes of the drama, with a monthly subscription costing $5.99 thereafter. Outside of the US? Watch ABC and The Rookie season 4 just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch The Rookie season 4 online and stream every episode in Canada

Canadians will be able to watch all the drama unfold in season 4 of The Rookie over on CTV will be broadcasting every episode of season 4 on Sundays at 10pm ET / PT. To stream online you’ve got the choice of either the CTV website or the CTV app which is available on both Android and iOS devices, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV devices. While season 4 isn't yet available on streaming-only platforms for cable cutters, Crave currently has the first three seasons of The Rookie, so if you’re wanting to catch up or rewatch the previous seasons you’ll want to sign up for a membership. New subscribers can sign up for a 7-day free trial to watch The Rookie, costing $9.99 thereafter. Those with CTV wanting to log-in to watch the service from abroad will need to download a VPN to connect like they would at home. It’s a versatile piece of software, and means you never miss a single explosive episode of The Rookie season 4.



Can I watch The Rookie season 4 online in the UK?

Unfortunately, we’re still waiting for a release date for season 4 of The Rookie in the UK so viewers across the pond will have to wait slightly longer to find out what happens to Lopez. Until then, Brits will find seasons 1 and 2 of The Rookie available on Sky for existing customers to watch. If you're not a Sky customer, you can sign up to Now Entertainment membership. Outside of the UK today? As mentioned above, you can avoid regional blocks by checking out a VPN solution to stream your favourite films and TV from anywhere.

How to watch The Rookie season 4 online in Australia right now

We’re still anticipating a release date for the new season 4 episodes to be aired Down Under. As with the UK broadcast, there’s normally a few months delay between the original US debut and the Australian premiere. Keep an eye on Channel Seven as this is where all-new The Rookie episodes are initially aired, before being added to their catch-up service 7plus. In the meantime, 7plus has all three previous seasons of the hit ABC series available to watch. If you haven’t already, you’ll need to create a free account to watch and access a selection of shows both live and on-demand. And it's worth reiterating that anyone in Australia from a country where The Rookie season 4 is available can try tuning into their home streaming service by using the VPN method outlined above.