How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale online: stream the last episode now

The forth instalment of The Handmaid's Tale is hurtling towards what is sure to be a gripping and unnerving season finale as figureheads of Gilead face up to their crimes, and June continues to unravel its oppressive, diabolical regime. Make sure you know how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale online and stream all previous episodes on Hulu in the US.

Watch The Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale online When's it on: Wednesday, June 15 Stream now: Try Hulu for FREE for 1-month (US) International streaming options: SBS for FREE (AUS) | Crave (CA)

Long since surpassing the realms set out in Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel of the same name, The Handmaid's Tale season 4 sees the collapse of the Gilead regime and our protagonist, June, reunited with old friends from her previous life, including Moira and Luke, the father of their child, Hannah.

Finally escaping the grips of the oppressive regime, June makes it to Canada and takes refuge, setting out to free the remaining women and children held under Gilead's rule.

Meanwhile, Fred and Serena Waterford are being held in a detention center in Canada, awaiting trial by the International Criminal Court. Set to be an explosive finale, in the penultimate episode we see Fred agree to reveal all Gilead's secrets in return for his freedom - a discovery that leaves June reeling.

Having seen the ferocious and fearless nature of June across The Handmaid's Tale so far, it seems unlikely he could be let off so easily...

Find out what is in store for June, Luke, Hannah, and the rest and make sure you know how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale now.

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale for FREE in the US

How to watch Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale online in Canada

Canadians can get their final dystopian fix of season 4 in tandem with their American neighbors as the final episode will air on CTV Drama. The tenth and final episode of The Handmaid's Tale will also appear its on-demand platform on Wednesday, June 16, and if you have a cable provider, you'll be available to watch for free. Unfortunately, CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option. All is not lost for Canadian streamers, however, as online entertainment service Crave will also be showing season 4 (the service also offers on demand access to every episode of seasons 1-3). This costs $9.99 a month and offers a seven-day free trial. Crave can also be accessed via Illico TV.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 finale online in Australia

Australian fans are in a good position to be watching season four of The Handmaid's Tale. SBS, like Canada and the US, has almost now aired all of the episodes. Episode 10, the final episode of The Handmaid's Tale, will air on Thursday, June 17 at 9.30pm AEST on SBS On Demand and you can stream all aired episodes at any time through the same streaming service.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale online in the UK

Channel 4 will once again be hosting the latest season of The Handmaid's Tale, meaning those in the UK can watch completely for free. The first episode is set to air Sunday, June 20 at 9pm BST. This means Brits likely won't see the final episode of season 4 until August 29, with the series running for ten episodes. If you're looking to catch up with the show so far, or reacquaint yourself with Gilead's goings on, you can stream seasons 1 to 3 of The Handmaid’s Tale via All4, or grab a subscription and watch on Prime Video. All4 is Channel 4's on-demand platform, and allows you to watch across a number of devices, including via your browser on desktop, with apps for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. You can also watch on many media streamers including Fire Stick, Chromecast, as well as PlaySation and Xbox consoles.

