How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2020 final online: stream from anywhere today

As another year draws to a close, so too does another fabulous run of Strictly Come Dancing. The 2020 edition of the hit UK dance competition has given us too many gifts to count - most recently, Bill Bailey dancing the Tango to Metallica springs to mind - but ultimately only one pair can waltz away with the show's coveted Glitterball trophy tonight. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch the Strictly Come Dancing final online and from anywhere - including how to watch Strictly free in the UK.

Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2020 final online Strutting your stuff to Strictly couldn’t be easier! As long as you have a TV license, anyone in the UK can watch the live broadcast for FREE on BBC One. And, if you happen to miss an episode, then you can always stream it on-demand through BBC iPlayer - and from anywhere with a VPN. The Strictly 2020 final airs Saturday, December 19 at 6pm on BBC One.

In addition to comedian Bailey and his profesh dance partner Oti Mabuse, the Strictly 2020 final four also features 19-year-old EastEnders actor Maisie Smith and Gorka Márquez; Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing and partner Karen Hauer; and TV presenter HRVY alongside Janette Manrara.

They've all had to dance their socks off to make it this far, but a special mention has to go to proud posho Jamie, who's made it through no less than FOUR dance-offs to make it to today's finale!

Ultra-consistent Black Books star Bill Bailey is currently installed as the bookies' favourite to lift the Glitterball, with HRVY and Maisie - not even out of her teens, she's the show's youngest ever finalist - also potentially tipped for Strictly success tonight.

Expect to see the most spectacular footwork of the season in tonight's Strictly 2020 final, with judges Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood all sure to keep bringing their comradery, wit, and exacting passion for live performance.

Get ready to get down, folks - here's how to watch the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 final live online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing final 2020 FREE online in the UK

Dance magic dance! UK residents can breezily tune in and watch their favourite celebrities shimmy and shake all over the place. The grand finale airs Saturday, December 19 from 6pm GMT. All that's required is a TV license, then you can switch over and enjoy on BBC One via aerial, satellite or cable. You can also watch the show online, using BBC iPlayer or TVPlayer.com. So, if you're occupied during its initial broadcast, you don't have to miss out - all episodes will be available to watch on-demand through BBC iPlayer. Plus, it's compatible with numerous devices, including your laptop, tablet, smartphone, and smart TV.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing from outside the country

Not in the country currently or living abroad? You'll be stopped from watching the usual BBC broadcast thanks to annoying geo-blocking.

To get around that, you can simply quickstep into a UK IP address and purchase a VPN. Then all that is left to do is watch via a dedicated TV streaming website like TVPlayer.com. It's as easy as cha-cha-CHA.

1. Download and install a VPN

The best and easiest way to stream Strictly Come Dancing for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate NordVPN as the best when it comes to watching BBC shows. Nord is compatible with all of your devices, supports every major streaming service and ranks amongst the fastest. It has superb security smarts, too. Plus, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and if you click below you can get 68% off and 3 months free, too. - Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The TVPlayer.com service is free and the best legal way to stream every minute of Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

Strictly finalists 2020: who's still in this year's Strictly Come Dancing competition?

Bill Bailey, comedian, 55

HRVY (Harvey Leigh Cantwell), singer, 21

Jamie Laing, TV personality, 31

Maisie Smith, actor, 19

Who has been eliminated from Strictly 2020?