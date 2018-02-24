How to watch Holzken v Smith boxing match live stream

The event started at 7pm (UK time) and is taking place at the Arena Nürnberger Versicherung as part of the World Boxing Super Series.

The super middleweight semi-final WBC Diamond belt fight will sure to be a massive blockbuster night, with the winner set to face George Groves, who last weekend triumphed over Chris Eubank Jr.

Smith is highly fancied for the fight, with the 27-year-old in fine form in his recent bouts, but he will face tough opposition from his 34-year-old challenger, a last minute replacement after former WBO light heavyweight champion Juergen Braehmer pulled out of the fight due to injury.

With both fighters having laid waste to previous rivals in spectacular fashion, the fight is guaranteed to be explosive.

If you haven’t been lucky enough to get tickets for the match, don’t worry - there is still a way to keep up with the action online.

Here is our quick and easy guide for how to watch Holzken v Smith live online tonight from anywhere in the world. Whether you're in the US, Canada, India, Italy or absolutely anywhere else with an internet connection, we'll help you tune in for the event.

1. How to watch Holzken v Smith live in the UK?

The fight is now live streaming on a pay-per-view basis through the ITV Box Office service, with coverage having started at 7pm this evening.

Costing £9.95 to order, the ITV has partnered with TVPlayer to provide the live stream online and it's not too late to sign up.

Access to the Smith v Holzen event for TVPlayer can only be purchased through the TVPlayer website, and includes access to the live broadcast stream and on demand catch up following the fight.

If you're wondering how to get TVPlayer on your TV, it's pretty easy. On most smart TVs there's an app you can install. While you can also get TVPlayer apps on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku and a number of other smart TV devices. Just sign up here and then log on in the app on your TV.

You can always watch on your laptop too of course - or even hook your laptop up to your TV if you have an HDMI cable.

2. How to watch Holzken v Smith live everywhere in the world for free (outside the UK)?

The World Boxing Super Series will the event for free on YouTube in certain territories. It's region locked you'll need a VPN to watch it. We recommend ExpressVPN - it's our top rated VPN (we've reviewed them all of the best VPN services) and offers a free trial.

Step 1: Download and install a VPN

The best and easiest to watch Holzken v Smith online in your country for free is to download and install a VPN . We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. Check out ExpressVPN here.

Step 2: Connect to the a US server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the US to watch Holzken v Smith via Youtube for free

Step 3: Log on to Youtube.com to view the fight

Go straight to the Youtube Stream of the World Boxing Super Series where additional details are available. Check out the YouTube stream

Where can I watch Holzken v Smith using a VPN?

A VPN will enable you to watch the fight from literally anywhere in the world. So that obviously includes: US, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!