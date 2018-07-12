How to watch England vs India: live stream the ODI cricket wherever you are

Despite what football fans might try and tell you, sporting contests don't come much more competitive than this. England vs India puts the top two one day international cricket teams head-to-head for a three-match series that we just can't call. What we can do however is tell you how to live stream the cricket from wherever you are in the world.

England vs India ODI cricket - when and where The England vs India international one day cricket series starts at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday, July 12 and will start at 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT / 5pm in India. The second match in the series will be held at the home of cricket Lord's on Saturday, July 14, with the earlier start time of 11am BST, which is around 3.30pm in India. The third and final match is at Yorkshire's ground Headingly on Tuesday, July 17. The match times are the same as the first match.

If the one day England vs India series is half as good as the T20 games that went before, then we really are in for a treat. Three fiercely fought matches ended in a 2-1 win for the visitors. Rohit Sharma and Lokesh Rahul starred with the bat across those games - India didn't even need talisman Virat Kohli firing on all cylinders.

But don't forget that England spent the early part of the summer tearing up the record books with their cricket, too. Jos Buttler hit the fastest T20 international half-century by an England batsman, having being promoted to open in the one-off T20 match against Australia. And before that, Eoin Morgan's men thumped the Aussies 5-0 in the 50-over form of the game.

It's shaping up to be an exciting week of international cricket, and you can watch England vs India wherever you are in the world with a live stream. Below we'll talk you through how you can do that on your TV or via a stream to your favorite devices.

How to watch England vs India: UK live stream

Those in the UK will be able to tune into Sky Sports to watch all three ODI matches. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch the matches live on your TV or you can live stream it to your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app.

There's an added bonus for Sky Q subscribers too, as the channel will be broadcasting each match in Ultra HD for the first time, as they will be for all of England's cricket this summer.

If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a week long NOW TV pass for £12.99 or just a day for £7.99.

Keen to avoid parting with cash? There's always the highlights shows on Channel 5 which will be broadcast later in the evening for each England vs India match this week.

How to watch India vs England: live stream in India

The England vs India matches will be shown on the Sony Network in India. Sony Six & Sony Six HD will have English commentary, while Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 3 HD will provide commentary in Hindi. For those hoping to stream on a computer or mobile device, Sony Liv is the platform you need.

If the Sony channels aren't available to you, you may wish to go down the VPN route, directing your IP address to the UK and buying a NOW TV weekly pass to cover all three games on Sky Sports. But be warned, you will need UK credit card details to do this.

How to watch England vs India in Australia

The Australian broadcaster for these ODI battles between England and India is Fox Sports. This series will be one for the night owls down under, with the action starting 12.30am AEST on Thursday night/Friday (11pm for the second game).

For those not interested in signing up to a monthly Fox Sports subscription, you could try the VPN route above.

England vs India cricket live stream in North America

Willow TV, the official cricket broadcaster for the USA and Canada, will have live coverage of each of the three days' action between England and India. The channel comes as part of numerous satellite and cable packages such as DirecTV and Sling.

Main image courtesy of ecb.co.uk