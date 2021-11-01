How to watch Canelo vs Caleb Plant: date, time, card and live stream channels

Many think it's written in the stars, but Canelo's bid to become the first boxer to unify the Super-Middleweight division is no foregone conclusion with undefeated IBF world champion Caleb Plant standing in his way. These two do not like each other one bit, so read on as we explain how to watch a Canelo vs Plant live stream and catch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world.

The Mexican icon drew blood a little early, planting one on his opponent's face at their press conference after reacting badly to something the American said.

Plant swung and missed, and was left with a cut below his right eye. Considering the damage that Canelo inflicted on Billy Joe Saunders in May, that was just a hint at what's to come.

The Mexican fractured Saunders' eye socket, forcing the British star to retire in the eighth, and if Plant manages to get under his skin again this could get very tasty indeed.

As well as being two years younger than Canelo, the American has considerable height and reach advantages, which could go some way to balancing the scales.

History is going to be made either way this weekend, so follow our guide below to watch a Canelo vs Plant live stream online from anywhere.

The Canelo vs Plant fight takes place on Saturday, November 6 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The night's action is set to get underway at 9pm ET / 6pm PT in the US, and 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT in the UK and Australia.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Canelo vs Plant ring walk times

Canelo vs Plant time (US): 12am ET / 9pm PT / 11pm CT

Canelo vs Plant time time (UK): 4am GMT (Sunday, November 7)

Canelo vs Plant time time (Australia): 3pm AEDT (Sunday, November 7)

Where to watch Canelo vs Plant in the US

Image US folk looking for a Canelo vs Plant live stream will need shell out $79.99 on the pay-per-view event on Showtime. At that price, you'll want to get your money's worth, so bear in mind that the event starts at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, but Canelo and Caleb Plant are expected to make their ring walks at around 12am ET / 9pm PT. You can get Showtime on a selection of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV (4th Gen+), Roku, Xbox One, as well as simply on its website. You can also find the fight through a range of cable services including DirecTV, Verizon, Spectrum, and Dish.

Canelo vs Plant live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

Image BT Sport is the place to watch Canelo vs Plant in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. You'll have to prepare for a late one though, because Canelo and Caleb Plant are expected to make their ring walks no earlier than 4am GMT, though the event itself starts at 1am. As well as via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, you can watch the boxing online, on the BT Sport Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and Airplay.

How to watch Canelo vs Plant: live stream in Australia

Image It's PPV or bust in Australia, with Canelo vs Plant priced at $59.95. The event is set to begin at midday AEDT on Sunday afternoon, and Canelo and Plant will make their ring walks at approximately 3pm. To watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. Click the link where you can sign up to watch and live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast.

How to watch Canelo vs Plant from outside your country

We've already rounded up ways to watch the boxing in various countries around the world. But if you're abroad this weekend and your home coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country where the fight is being shown.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Canelo vs Plant from anywhere

Image ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, streaming VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

Who is Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez?

Saul Alvarez, better known by his nickname 'Canelo' (meaning 'cinnamon') is widely considered the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

The 31-year-old Mexican has been at the very top of the sport for a decade, winning 56 of his 59 professional fights and capturing world titles across four weight divisions: Light-Middleweight, Middleweight, Light-Heavyweight and Super-Middleweight.

Billy Joe Saunders, Callum Smith, Gennady Golovkin, Amir Khan and Miguel Cotto are just some of the stars that have fallen to Canelo, the single blemish on his CV being a majority decision defeat to Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

Who is Caleb 'Sweethands' Plant?

Caleb Plant is the undefeated IBF Super-Middleweight champion of the world.

The 29-year-old American took the belt from José Uzcátegui in 2019 and has successfully defended it three times, knocking out Mike Lee in three rounds and Vincent Feigenbutz in 10, before going the distance with Caleb Truax.

Plant has won all 21 of his professional bouts, 12 of those by knockout, but Canelo represents a huge step up.

