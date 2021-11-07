Canelo vs Plant live stream: how to watch title fight for free and from anywhere

Are you rrrrready to rrrrrumble? Boxing fans are either going to see destiny fulfilled tonight or one of the sport's all time great upsets, as Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's bids to become the first boxer to unify the Super-Middleweight - and Caleb Plant seeks to stop him. So read on as we explain all the details you need on how to watch a Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant live stream and catch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world - and where you can do so on the cheap and for free!

A spectacle for boxing purists and casual fight fans alike, today's huge title unification bout is one not to be missed. Many think it's written in the stars, but a Canelo victory is no foregone conclusion with undefeated IBF world champion Caleb Plant standing in his way.

These two do not like each other one bit and the Mexican icon drew blood a little early, planting one on his opponent's face at their press conference after reacting badly to something the American said. Plant swung and missed, and was left with a cut below his right eye. Considering the damage that Canelo inflicted on Billy Joe Saunders in May, that was just a hint at what's to come.

The Mexican fractured Saunders' eye socket, forcing the British star to retire in the eighth, and if Plant manages to get under his skin again this could get very tasty indeed.

As well as being two years younger than Canelo, the American has considerable height and reach advantages, which could go some way to balancing the scales.

History is going to be made either way today, so follow our guide below to watch a Canelo vs Plant live stream online from anywhere.

Where to watch Canelo vs Plant in the US

Image US folk looking for a Canelo vs Plant live stream will need shell out $79.99 on the pay-per-view event on Showtime and Sling TV. At that price, you'll want to get your money's worth, and that means that Sling's special offer is probably your best bet. That's because Sling is throwing in a whole month of its streaming service for FREE, when you buy the PPV. Choose from either of its Orange or Blue package (usually priced at $35) and get the benefit of 30+ premium cable channels for the next 30 days. You can watch on a selection of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV (4th Gen+), Roku, Xbox One, as well as simply on your computer browser. Canelo and Caleb Plant are expected to make their ring walks at around midnight ET / 9pm PT.

Free Canelo vs Alvarez live streams

For such a big ticket boxing event, it won't surprise you to know that most countries have only pay-to-watch options for Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant.

But we've scoured TV listings around the world and have found that Azteca 7 in Canelo's native Mexico will have free-to-air coverage. That means you can also watch online via the network's website on this link.

How to watch Canelo vs Plant from outside your country

We've already rounded up ways to watch the boxing in various countries around the world. But if you're abroad this weekend and your home coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country where the fight is being shown.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Canelo vs Plant from anywhere

Image ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Never used a VPN before? It's really easy...

1. Download and install a VPN - we rate ExpressVPN as the best around*

2. Connect to the right server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - you should be able to watch, just like you were back at home

(* ExpressVPN can't unblock Azteca 7, so if you're from Mexico and want to watch then we'd recommend another reputable VPN provider NordVPN)

How to watch Canelo vs Plant WITHOUT a PPV

Image Boxing fans in New Zealand are among the luckiest in the world - it appears that streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the Canelo vs Plant fight. So unlike in other countries where you can pay a pretty penny to watch this bout, DAZN is available from a discount initial price of just $2.99 in New Zealand! You can watch DAZN on the likes of iPhone, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, various Smart TVs and games consoles like PlayStation and Xbox. Out of the country? DAZN subscribers who find themselves abroad for the fight will find they can access their account just like they would at home - wherever you are in the world, all you need is the help of a good VPN. We explain more on that point below.

How to watch Canelo vs Plant: live stream in Australia

Image It's PPV or bust in Australia, with Canelo vs Plant priced at $59.95. Canelo and Plant will make their ring walks at approximately 3pm. To watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. Click the link where you can sign up to watch and live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast.

Canelo vs Plant live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

Image BT Sport is the place to watch Canelo vs Plant in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. You'll have to prepare for a late one though, because Canelo and Caleb Plant are expected to make their ring walks no earlier than 4am GMT. As well as via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, you can watch the boxing online, on the BT Sport Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and Airplay.

Who is Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez?

Saul Alvarez, better known by his nickname 'Canelo' (meaning 'cinnamon') is widely considered the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

The 31-year-old Mexican has been at the very top of the sport for a decade, winning 56 of his 59 professional fights and capturing world titles across four weight divisions: Light-Middleweight, Middleweight, Light-Heavyweight and Super-Middleweight.

Billy Joe Saunders, Callum Smith, Gennady Golovkin, Amir Khan and Miguel Cotto are just some of the stars that have fallen to Canelo, the single blemish on his CV being a majority decision defeat to Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

Who is Caleb 'Sweethands' Plant?

Caleb Plant is the undefeated IBF Super-Middleweight champion of the world.

The 29-year-old American took the belt from José Uzcátegui in 2019 and has successfully defended it three times, knocking out Mike Lee in three rounds and Vincent Feigenbutz in 10, before going the distance with Caleb Truax.

Plant has won all 21 of his professional bouts, 12 of those by knockout, but Canelo represents a huge step up.

