How to watch Brazil vs Mexico: live stream World Cup football free from anywhere

Live stream Brazil vs Mexico - where and when Expect a sea of yellow and green as 45,000 people pack into the Samara Arena for this all-Latin American clash on Monday, July 2. Kick-off is at 5pm local time, so that's 3pm BST, 10am ET, 7am PT, midnight AEST, 9am in Mexico City and 11am in Rio.

It's one of the most enticing round of 16 fixtures at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, as Brazil and Mexico face off in an all-Latin American duel for a place in the quarter-finals – and you're in the right place if you need to know how to watch the action with a free live stream.

Brazil may have entered the competition as many people's favorites, but Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia didn't make life easy for the Samba Boys in group E even if they did ultimately top the standings. Despite the abundance of firepower for Brazil going forward, Neymar and co haven't yet hit the heights which could mean a first start for Liverpool's Firmino if Tite fancies shuffling his pack.

Mexico will be desperate to pull off an upset by any means necessary to exorcise the 'curse of the fifth game', which has seen El Tri go out after four matches in every one of the last six World Cups. But will we see the Mexico that looked so impressive against Germany and South Korea, or the side that surrendered tamely to Sweden?

Find out by following one of the free live stream options below and watching Brazil vs Mexico live, wherever you are in the world. And don't forget, we've got all the live stream info covered across the tournament in our World Cup watching guide.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Brazil vs Mexico live in the UK

ITV is the UK broadcaster for Brazil vs Mexico. Kick-off is at 3pm BST and you can watch via television, online or the ITV Hub app for mobile devices. If you're out of the country, on your summer hols perhaps, and want to get the UK broadcast, then it's very easy to download and install a VPN and then head over to TVPlayer.com to watch.

How to watch Mexico vs Brazil: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster for World Cup soccer in the US and it's 10am ET / 7am PT kick-off for Brazil vs Mexico. If you don't have cable, you could always grab a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. The alternative is to use a VPN service to grab a live stream from another country's coverage. Scroll up and check out our instructions above.

How to watch Brazil vs Mexico: Canada live stream

In Canada, CTV won the rights to show the FIFA World Cup 2018. That means cable users can watch on TV, online or via the CTV Go app. Logging in to another nation's broadcast is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above.

How to watch Brazil vs Mexico: Australia live stream

Great news for Australians as free-to-air SBS now has the rights to show all of the World Cup 2018 group games as well as Optus. The kick-off time is midnight AEST, heading into Tuesday morning. And don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS (or UK broadcast) as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Mexico vs Brazil: New Zealand live stream

Unlike in the UK, you have to pay to watch the World Cup in New Zealand. Sky Sports have the rights locally so will be showing Brazil vs Mexico which has a not-so-sociable 2am kick-off time on Tuesday morning. If you don't have Sky and don't want to subscribe just for the FIFA World Cup, then you could go for a VPN instead and tune into free coverage from another country.

