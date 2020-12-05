How to watch Blue Bloods season 11 online: stream every new episode from anywhere

The Reagan family return to the small screen for some more police procedural drama on Friday - read on to find out how you can watch Blue Bloods Season 11 online and stream every new episode as soon as it's released, no matter where you are in the world.

Having been hauled off air early back in May thanks to issues with filming due to the coronavirus, Tom Selleck and co are back, with a new run of shows, intriguingly set six months after the end of the pandemic.

Watch Blue Bloods season 11 online Blue Bloods Season 11 premieres on Friday December 4 on CBS at 10pm ET/PT as part of the network's new Friday night line-up, with the show nicely scheduled after the reboot of Magnum P.I. - Tom Selleck's old 80's crime vehicle. You can live stream Magnum P.I. Season 3 on CBS All Access - and anyone from the US abroad can check out the VPN route to watch just like they would at home.

Warning: spoilers for Blue Bloods Season 11 lie below. Scroll down to get straight to our spoiler-free guide explaining how to watch Blue Bloods in countries around the world.

The opening episode of the new series sees the return of Whoopi Goldberg to the cast as City Council Speaker Regina Thomas, and a face-off with Tom Selleck's character, Frank, as protests against police brutality grip the city.

There's early tension in the season opener as Danny and Baez go missing while searching for a killer.

Meanwhile, the new series also picks up the storyline of the late Joe Reagan’s son, Joe (Will Hochman), who was introduced at the end of season 10.

Follow our guide below to watch Blue Bloods online and stream every new Season 11 from anywhere on earth.

How to watch Blue Bloods season 11 online in the US for FREE

Those with a cable subscription can catch Blue Bloods on CBS from 10pm ET/PT every Friday from December 4. If you don't have the channel on linear TV, it's available to stream on CBS All Access in the US. It’s free if you have cable – you just need to input your provider details to watch. Otherwise, it’s $5.99 per month for its Limited Commercials plan and $9.99 per month to stream without commercials. Or, you can a much more fully featured over-the-top streaming service. Some of them struggle with national networks like CBS, so our recommendation in this case would be FuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement starting from $54.99 a month. There's a 100% FREE 7-day trial deal on offer to try it, and canceling is easy if you decide it's not for you - essentially meaning it's possible to watch Blue Bloods online for free, at least the first episode anyway. Away from the US but want to watch the same streaming coverage you do when at home? You got it - just grab a great VPN deal and follow our instructions above to get started.

How to watch Blue Bloods season 11 online from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your fix of the action from Hawaii just as you would if you were at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which means watching a stream of Chicago Fire from your usual provider might not be possible in certain parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

Use a VPN to watch Blue Bloods season 11 online from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for reality TV - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming TV like Blue Bloods.

How to watch Blue Bloods: stream season 11 online in Canada

Canadians wanting to stream the new season of Blue Bloods should find it pretty straightforward. Canadian terrestrial TV network Global TV will be airing the show in tandem with US audiences every Friday at 10pm ET/PT. Global also offers a slick online streaming platform. You have to verify your details to sign-up, but provided you can do that, you can watch new episodes of Blue Bloods absolutely free in Canada. Can't watch Global TV as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restriction? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you would at home.

How to watch Blue Bloods online in the UK

While Sky Witness is the home for Blue Bloods in the UK, the channel is still currently showing season 10, with no confirmed UK release date for season 11. However, seasons 1-9 are available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video, for anyone looking to catch up of the show before the new series eventually gets scheduled. In addition, anyone in the UK from a country where Magnum P.I. season 3 is being shown can tune into their home coverage with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Blue Bloods in Australia

As with the UK, there doesn't currently appear to be a confirmed Australian release date for Blue Bloods season 11. However, Aussie streaming service Binge has the first eight seasons of the reboot in its library and offers a FREE trial so you can see if it it's right for you. Alternatively, anyone Down Under who normally resides in a country where Blue Bloods season 11 is being shown can tune into their home coverage with the aid of a quality VPN.