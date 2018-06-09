How to watch Argentina vs Wales: live stream the rugby union from anywhere

Who says rugby union has to be a winter sport!? If you prefer the oval shaped ball to the round one and have no interest in watching the FIFA World Cup, then seeing Wales travel to Argentina in the rugby may be the antidote you're after. And because there's a free rugby live stream in the UK, you don't have to pay a penny to watch Argentina vs Wales - even if you live abroad.

Argentina vs Wales rugby union - where and when Wales take on Argentina twice in June down in South America. The games take place at the Estadio del Bicentenario in San Juan and the Estadio Brigadier Lopez in Sante Fe. The games will take place on Saturday June 9 and 16 at 8.40pm BST, 3.40pm ET, 12.40pm PT, 5.40AM AEST Sunday morning, and 4.40pm local time.

Wales were on the receiving end of a 2-0 beating last time they properly toured Argentina. But that was 12 years ago now, and recent form has gone with Wales with wins in the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff in 2013 and 2016. This should be a very competitive series - Argentina have the home advantage but Wales are coming off the back of a close win against South Africa and confidence in the Welsh camp will by high.

The good news is that the UK free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 is hosting the Argentina vs Wales action. The bad news, is that the station's coverage last week against the Springboks was pretty much maligned by everybody that watched. It's promised to improve it this week, and you can use a VPN to catch it if you live outside the UK.

How to live stream Argentina vs Wales in the UK for free

Great news! All the Argentina vs Wales action will be shown live on Channel 4 in the UK. That means you can watch it for free on your TV when it kicks-off at 8.40PM BST.

Alternatively you can access the action live via the All 4 online platform or through a third-party online streaming TV service such as TVPlayer.com. This means you can catch the match on TV, computer, tablet and smartphone for free if you're in the UK.

How to live stream Wales vs Argentina for free anywhere else in the world

If you're outside the UK and try to start streaming the rugby on All4, you'll soon discover that you can't as it is location restricted. But there's a way you can watch for free anyway. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's in the UK. That way you can enjoy the free coverage without having to pay your local broadcaster or find an illegal stream.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - here's how to do it:

1. Download and install a VPN

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to stream Argentina vs Wales on TVPlayer using the link below.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

TVPlayer.com is a very handy little website that hosts all of the UK's freeview channels on one handy website. It's free to use, completely legal and lets you channel hop at your leisure Just a word of note though, one or two sporting events recently have been unavailable on TVPlayer.com. We don't suspect this will be the case with the rugby, but if it is then just head to another local broadcaster to tune in.

