How I shot Tesla's viral Gigafactory video with my FPV drone

Audio player loading…

Perhaps it's a post-lockdown yearning for bird-like freedom, but FPV (First-Person View) drones are having a moment. Over the past two years, we've seen several FPV-powered videos go viral, from bowling alleys fly-throughs (opens in new tab) to dives over the Angel Falls (opens in new tab) – and the latest to hit soaring social media heights was this week's incredible swooping tour of Tesla's Gigafactory in Berlin.

FPV drones are known for their agility, but what set the Tesla video apart from other recent hits is its genuine sense of danger. During the three-minute video (below), you squeeze through 'Giga Press' machines, and experience a real sense of flying through a living, breathing factory.

So how exactly do you create a video like this? We caught up with its maker, Ferdinand Wolf, to find out what went into the creation of this falcon-like tour of Tesla's sci-fi Giga Berlin facility.

Naturally, you need some black-belt FPV and editing skills to pull off some of these moves, which Ferdinand Wolf has earned in his roles at aerial filmmakers Skynamic and drone king DJI. But we also quizzed him about how he earned his FPV badges and how you can start on your own FPV journey, too.

Factory reset

The complexity of the Tesla Giga Factory video gave us visions of painstakingly-constructed replica models, like Dr Emmett Brown's plywood town square in Back to the Future, and towers of risk assessment forms. But the reality was actually a lot simpler.

"We had one scouting day, where we checked the different locations and already did some test flights,' explains Ferdinand Wolf.

"On location, we then planned the shots rather run-and-gun style, which was only possible because of the amazing support of all the Tesla Gigafactory employees. Everybody there was super supportive and tried to help us as much as possible to get our shots," he adds.

Elon Musk greets the drone at Tesla's new Giga Factory in Berlin. (Image credit: Ferdinand Wolf)

Naturally, some in-depth research was needed before attempting shots in The Terminator-style hydraulic presses.

"Because some of those shots have never been done before, like flying through the Giga Press and Stamping Machine, we had to understand how the machines work and where we can fly without risking the machines and drones," he explains.

So which drones risked their lives in the name of incredible FPV footage? Ferdinand Wolf used two types of drone; one for the indoor videos and another for the external shots of the facility.

The FPV drone setup, including 2.5in Cinewhoop drones and a Radiomaster TX16s remote controller. (Image credit: Future)

Inside the Giga Factory, a small, nimble setup was needed, so this was shot using a so-called 'Cinewhoop' drone with 2.5in propellers. Cinewhoop drones are a subset of FPV drones that are small, stable and ideal for shooting cinematic footage around people and mildly-terrifying machines, thanks to their protected propellers.

Flying the drone often felt like playing a Super Mario game where you have to time your jumps and runs to dodge the obstacles. Ferdinand Wolf, Skynamic

But unlike the DJI FPV, these kinds of drones are custom-built rather than off-the-shelf setups. In this case, the drone was combined with a DJI/Caddx Vista Digital FPV System, ExpressLRS Link for Radio Control, Radiomaster TX16s Remote Controller, BetaFPV Flight Controller (running Betaflight 4.2 software) and, crucially, the DJI FPV Goggles V2.

It's this headset, which gives the pilot on on-board view from the aircraft, that sets FPV drones apart from traditional drones – and makes it possible to pull off maneuvers like the ones you can see in Tesla's video.

FPV drone pilots use headsets like the DJI FPV Goggles to get a live, onboard view from the drone. (Image credit: Skynamic)

Another crucial part of most FPV drones is a so-called 'naked' GoPro. This means it's been de-cased and stripped down to only its most basic features.

Once the screen, battery and other parts have been removed, it's put inside a custom-printed case to keep it as light as possible. As Ferdinand Wolf told us, "the whole drone weighs under 250g".

High-stakes Mario

So that's the setup, but what was the most complex part of the actual shoot? "The biggest challenge with shots like this is mostly getting the timing right," Ferdinand Wolf explains. "Especially when you work on longer shots that involve people or machines doing different things that end up in one choreography."

"At the Gigafactory we often did not have any control over the machines and had to wait and watch how they operate so we could time the flight accordingly, which in this case were the robot arms and various machines," he adds.

This meant the flying experience was like a particularly high-stakes platform game. "Flying the drone often felt like playing a Super Mario game where you have to time your jumps and runs to dodge the obstacles which in this case were the robot arms and various machines," he explains.

Image 1 of 3 The Tesla Giga Factory video follows the creation of a Tesla Model Y. (Image credit: Skynamic) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Skynamic) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Skynamic)

Is there any particular part of the video that he's proud of? "I think flying through the stamping machine right at the beginning was very special since this has never been done before," he says. "Timing was absolutely crucial since there was no room for error and even a little piloting mistake could have resulted in damaging the (very expensive) machine and stopping the production," he says.

Despite the dangers, no drones or Teslas were harmed in the making of this video. "The stakes where definitely very high on that and I was able to fly through the machines two times without making any contact to the machine or mistake," Ferdinand Wolf says.

A monitor was on hand to help review the FPV drone footage. (Image credit: Skynamic)

Because FPV drones lack the obstacle-avoidance sensors found on the consumer drones we've seen from the likes of DJI, Autel and Skydio, particular care also had to be taken when shifting into reverse.

"The Giga Press part was challenging, since it involved flying backwards which you have to do blindly, since you have no camera or sensors on the back of your FPV drone," he explains.

Fly hard

Naturally, it takes a bit of practice to reach a point where Elon Musk is happy for you to fly your drone around his $5 billion Tesla factory, so how did Ferdinand Wolf get started in FPV drones?

"I started flying RC Airplanes and helicopters at the age of 12, so I've been doing this for nearly 30 years now," he says.

Image 1 of 3 An important component of the video is how photogenic the new Tesla Giga Factory is. (Image credit: Skynamic) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Skynamic) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Skynamic)

"When drones came up, I was instantly hooked and also bought the first DJI Phantom. Later, I moved to bigger drone setups that carry Cinema cameras and also FPV Drones for commercial filmmaking with my Company, Skynamic," he adds.

The setup (indoor shots) (Image credit: Future) Cinewhoop drone (2.5in)

'Naked' GoPro camera

DJI/Caddx Vista Digital FPV System

DJI FPV Goggles V2

ExpressLRS Link (for radio control)

Radiomaster TX16s controller

BetaFPV Flight Controller

Videos like these are likely to spark some interest among fledgling filmmakers. How should beginners dip their toes into the slightly intimidating world of FPV? "You have to train hard and practice flying pretty much every day to get the routine and confidence to fly in environments like this," he says.

Luckily, there are ways to do without spending a fortune. "FPV Simulators are a good starting point," he says. "Also, you have to be absolutely familiar with your gear and know as much as possible about cameras, photography and filmmaking," he adds.

If there's a universal rule for the visual arts, whether that's traditional photography or cutting-edge FPV videos, it's that last one. Knowing your kit means it'll get out of the way of your creative ideas – and as this Tesla video shows, even the sky isn't the limit when it comes to today's aerial filmmaking.