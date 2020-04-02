How and where to buy a treadmill: these retailers still have stock

Treadmills are becoming very tough to find, as more and more of us try to limit the time we're spending outdoors in favor of working out at home. Many of the best-known retailers are completely out of stock, with no new deliveries expected for months.

Thankfully, though, there are still some retailers with treadmills available to deliver right now, and we've rounded up all the best deals available right now, with expert advice to help you choose the right one.

How to buy a treadmill

A treadmill is a big investment, so what should you look for when making your choice? Olivia Nealy, personal trainer at Starks Fitness (currently sharing home workout videos at starksfitnessgym on Instagram), gives the following advice.

Olivia Nealy (Starks Fitness personal trainer):

With the current uncertainty of when gyms and public spaces will re-open, there’s a lot of focus on everyone trying to create new fitness routines within the home environment. It seems we’re all a bit confused with what piece of equipment would be the greatest investment. So, how about the trusty treadmill? Here’s just a few tips to ensure you’re buying the best bit of kit for you.

Budget

The range of costs of a treadmill is vast, therefore it’s important you get the best quality treadmill for your budget. Consider the following; How often do you plan to use it? How much space do you have? Does it need to be brand-new or can you go for second-hand? Do your expectations match your budget? Remember, a sizable piece of kit like a treadmill is an investment.

Specifications

Ideally, you want one that offers a walk-and-run facility to maximize usage and training variations. Here’s a list of the basic specifications to think about:

Belt size: for running you need a belt size of 48-inch+ in length and 16-inch+ in width. If you’re tall, you may need even longer!

Speed and incline: To utilize training methods (walk, jog, sprint etc) you’ll need a treadmill that goes up to 10mph. You may also want to adjust incline settings to stimulate outdoor training conditions.

Control panels: Get a treadmill that is simple to use and offers easy-reach control buttons. Safety and efficiency go hand in hand.

Try before you buy [when possible]

It may seem obvious but testing out your new purchase will pay dividends in the end. Spend some time doing your research and get down to local fitness stores [when movement restrictions are lifted] to try as many as possible. Test for comfort, noise levels, safety and size.

How do you feel when you’re on it?

The best treadmill deals in the US

Spirit Fitness XT185 | $1,399 at ABT Electronics

This entry-level treadmill might be simple, but has the features that matter most, including a 20-inch x 55-inch belt, maximum speed of 10mph, and EKG monitors in the hand rails. Higher-end models offer more in terms of programs and profiles, but this is a solid choice for everyday use and will serve you well.

Life Fitness T3 | $3,049 at ABT Electronics

If you're looking for a treadmill as a long term investment, the Life Fitness T3 could be the one for you. With a generous 20-inch x 60-inch belt, it's suitable for runners of all heights, and is equipped with all the programs you'd find on a treadmill in a commercial gym. There are 15 workouts to choose from (including hills) and you can create four user profiles.

Adidas T-16 | $977.75 at Amazon

With a 60-inch long belt, the Adidas T-16 is a good choice for taller runners, and is surprisingly compact. It folds down easily thanks to a hydraulic mechanism too, making it ideal for smaller homes. It offers a maximum speed of 11.2mph, with 24 pre-programmed workouts to choose from.

The best treadmill deals in the UK

JKFitness M-Power 830 | £1,699 £849 at Fitness Superstore

With a 10mph top speed, generous running area and 12 built-in workouts, this is an excellent entry-level treadmill that's currently half price at Fitness Superstore. Better yet, you can currently get an extra 10% off by entering the code TEN at the checkout.

Life Fitness T3 | £2,795 at Fitness Superstore

If you're looking for a treadmill as a long term investment, the Life Fitness T3 could be the one for you. With a generous 20-inch x 60-inch belt, it's suitable for runners of all heights, and is equipped with all the programs you'd find on a treadmill in a commercial gym. There are 15 workouts to choose from (including hills) and you can create four user profiles.

JKFitness AeroHike 335 | £1,199 at Fitness Superstore

For hill walking and running when you can't get outdoors, the JKFitness AeroHile 335 is a solid choice. It features at 51 x 132cm belt, with built-in shock absorbers to reduce impact and a choice of 40 gradient levels. One-touch cool-down automatically reduces the gradient at the end of your workout so you don't have to fiddle with controls.

Hiring a treadmill

The right treadmill will serve you well for years to come, but if you only want one for what will hopefully be a few months of isolation, hiring one is an option that's worth considering. You can hire a great quality treadmill for under $30/£20 a week.

Treadmill hire companies all offer a range of different models, so the same considerations apply in terms of size, space, speed, and accessibility of controls. Demand is high right now, but hiring a treadmill isn't an option everyone is likely to consider, so it's well worth investigating.

Due to the logistics of delivering and collecting treadmills, the best way to find a hire company in the US is to search for one in your city or state. Some good options for the UK include: