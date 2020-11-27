Hot Black Friday Dyson deals: these Dyson light discounts will brighten your day

Looking for a Black Friday deal to brighten your day? Then look no further - Dyson is offering massive savings on both its Lightcycle floor lamp and CSYS task light. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Dyson deals in your region).

These Black Friday Dyson deals see customers saving a whopping $200/£150 on the Dyson Lightcycle floor lamp and the CSYS task light.

But what's so special about Dyson lights? Well, the Lightcycle lamps track local daylight, so the brightness of the light adjusts with the daylight where you live - so you should always have the right amount of light for whatever time it is. In addition, linking the light with the Dyson Link app means the lighting can be adjusted based on your age, task and sleep times.

Lightcycle lamps are built to reduce eye strain and to save as much energy as possible - but they're undeniably pricey. So we're glad to see this deal knock a good chunk of that high price tag off, making the Lightcycles a better investment. Want to know more? Check out our full Dyson Lighcycle review.

Black Friday Dyson light deals (US)

Dyson CSYS Task Light $499.99 $299.99 at Dyson

Save $200 - A stunning buy for those of us working from home right now, the CSYS Dyson task light is an amazing price in the Dyson Black Friday sale. It features a powerful light with glare protection and low optical flicker. This is designed to reduce eye strain and makes it perfect for those of us hunting for deals well into the early hours this Black Friday.View Deal

Dyson Lightcycle Floor Light $899.99 $699.99 at Dyson

Save $200 - An amazing price for this clever and coveted Dyson floor light. With built-in tech that senses when you enter the room and intelligently adjusts to the local daylight, this Dyson floorlight will brighten up the darkest of days. View Deal

Black Friday Dyson light deals (UK)

Dyson CSYS Task Light £400 £250 at Dyson

Save £150 - A stunning buy for those of us working from home right now, the CSYS Dyson task light is an amazing price in the Dyson Black Friday sale. It features a powerful light with glare protection and low optical flicker. This is designed to reduce eye strain and makes it perfect for those of us hunting for deals well into the early hours this Black Friday.View Deal

Dyson Lightcycle Floor Light £649.99 £499.99 at Dyson

Save £150 - An amazing price for this clever and coveted Dyson floor light. With built-in tech that senses when you enter the room and intelligently adjusts to the local daylight, this Dyson floorlight will brighten up the darkest of days. View Deal

So what about the Dyson CSYS task light? The task light is a slightly more affordable option, is for use on desks or table tops rather than as a full floor lamp. Like the Lightcycle, the task light is designed tor educe eye strain - with a touch-sensitive dimming option to adjust brightness as and when you need to.

It's not got as many bells and whistles as the Lightcycle, but both lights do come with the assurance that the light quality will last 60 years.

