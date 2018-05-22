Honor 7A, Honor 7C debut in India featuring FullView display, dual rear cameras

Chinese smartphone maker Honor has launched two new budget devices in India, dubbed as the Honor 7A and Honor 7C at an event held in New Delhi. The Honor 7A and 7C are part of the Honor 7 series and the company had earlier launched the Honor 7X in India.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has decided to go with two different e-commerce portals for its devices. The Honor 7A will be available exclusively from Flipkart starting from May 29 and the Honor 7C will be available from Amazon India starting from May 31.

Honor 7A Specifications

The Honor 7A runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with the company’s EMUI 8.0 skinned on top and features a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD FullView display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The company has not revealed any information about display protection.

In terms of performance, the Honor 7A is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with a Adreno 505 GPU. In terms of memory, the device features 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be further expanded up to 256GB via an microSD card.

Coming to the camera department, the Honor 7A features a horizontally placed dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 13MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary camera with an LED flash. On the front, the device sports an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash.

The Honor 7A is powered by a 3,000mAh battery and it does not support fast charging. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, FM Radio and a 3.5mm audio jack. Additionally, the device also has a karaoke mode with real-time audio monitoring.

Honor 7C Specifications

While most of the specifications of the Honor 7C are similar to the Honor 7A, the device features a bigger display and is powered by a more powerful SoC. It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 skinned on top and features a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS LCD FullView display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

In terms of performance, the Honor 7C is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with a Adreno 506 GPU. The Xiaomi Redmi 5 is also powered by the same SoC but it lacks the dual camera setup. The Honor 7C has been launched in two memory variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the Honor 7C features the same dual camera setup as the Honor 7A consisting of a 13MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary camera assisted by an LED flash. On the front, the device sports an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash.

The Honor 7C is powered by a 3,000mAh battery and connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio.

Pricing and Availability

The Honor 7A has been priced at Rs. 8,999 and will be available exclusively from Flipkart starting from May 29. The Honor 7C has been priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM variant and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM variant. It will be available exclusively from Amazon India starting from May 31.