Here we go again - Microsoft accidentally shows the next update for Windows 11

Audio player loading…

The next update to Windows 11, called 'Moments 2', has accidentally been showcased in a YouTube video, which is rumored to get the upcoming update to Photos and a better Taskbar for tablet devices.

According to Windows Latest (opens in new tab), a YouTube video (opens in new tab) was showcasing Windows 11 in a monthly webcast, and a build number was accidentally shown, called '23003.ni_moment_directdash_dev1.221018-160'.

We can safely assume from this build number that 'Moment 2' is coming soon, especially with 'Moments 1' arriving so soon after Windows 11's major 2022 update that came out in October. However, while 'Moment 1' brought tabs to File Explorer, what could the next update contain?

What could be in Moment 2?

(Image credit: TechRadar)

As far as rumored features go, a larger Taskbar to help users better interact with it on tablet devices looks to be coming for this update, so you won't mistakenly press on Microsoft Word instead of Skype with your fingers.

However, when it comes to confirmed features, iCloud integration in the Windows 11 Photos app looks likely to debut here. This will enable your iOS device to sync its photos to a PC through the app, similar to the Photos app on macOS.

This was confirmed at its Surface event, with a tentative date of November, so we can safely assume that Moment 2 is weeks away from debuting.

Regardless, it's a good sign from Microsoft that we're already getting these minor updates so soon after the first major update to Windows 11, and makes us wonder what could be coming next before the next inevitable major update, or even Windows 12.