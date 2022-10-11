Microsoft October Surface event 2022 live blog: everything we expect to see

(Image credit: Future)

Microsoft is holding a big hardware event on October 12, and rumors are swirling that we may see some new devices from the company, such as the Surface Pro 9.

It's been around a year since the Surface Pro 8 was launched, so it's about time that Microsoft released a follow up to its popular Windows 11 tablet.

Other leaks suggest that the Surface Laptop 5 could also be announced, and maybe even a new all-in-one PC as well.

The event itself kicks off on October 12 at 10am ET / 7am PT / 2PM GMT, and in the run up we'll go through some of the most interesting rumors we've heard so far right here in this live blog.

We'll also be posting instant news and reaction when the event starts - as we'll be there in person. So, if you want to see what Microsoft has in store, keep an eye on this live blog.