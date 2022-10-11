Live
Microsoft October Surface event 2022 live blog: everything we expect to see
What has Microsoft got in store?
Microsoft is holding a big hardware event on October 12, and rumors are swirling that we may see some new devices from the company, such as the Surface Pro 9.
It's been around a year since the Surface Pro 8 was launched, so it's about time that Microsoft released a follow up to its popular Windows 11 tablet.
Other leaks suggest that the Surface Laptop 5 could also be announced, and maybe even a new all-in-one PC as well.
The event itself kicks off on October 12 at 10am ET / 7am PT / 2PM GMT, and in the run up we'll go through some of the most interesting rumors we've heard so far right here in this live blog.
We'll also be posting instant news and reaction when the event starts - as we'll be there in person. So, if you want to see what Microsoft has in store, keep an eye on this live blog.
The Surface Laptop 5 is another device that's been hinted at, and again, this makes sense. The Surface Laptop 4 was a brilliant bit of kit - in fact, it's hovered close to the top of our best laptops guide for a while now.
This is definitely a product that needs a new version - and if Microsoft announce a new model tomorrow, I'll be very happy.
The options are 'a next-level laptop', 'Personalization options' and 'operating system updates'.
All of those are pretty likely, though to be honest it's only the laptop that's interesting. If Microsoft has hyped up this event only to show off some operating system updates, there might be a riot.
By a clear margin, the 'next-level laptop' got the most votes, which suggests many people feel the same, and are hoping for a new laptop - perhaps the Surface Laptop 5, as rumored?
Microsoft's official Surface twitter account has posted a poll asking people what they expect from the Microsoft event tomorrow. Could this give us a hint at what's coming?
If you had a crystal ball, what would you predict for the #MicrosoftEvent on October 12?October 10, 2022
The last Surface Pro was the Surface Pro 8 which came out last year. We really loved it - our old computing editor Jackie was particularly impressed with the design and larger screen.
Personally, I've yet to be really blown away by a Surface Pro. They certainly are nice bits of kit, but they are a tad too expensive for me, and I don't really feel the need to use Windows 11 on a tablet like device.
If Microsoft is going to announce a new Surface Pro at tomorrow's event, could it change my mind? Unless it offers improved performance and a lower price point, then perhaps. Until then, I'm probably going to stick with my iPad.
We're now about 24 hours away from Microsoft's big hardware event, and we're keen to see what the company shows off. Leaks have been popping up all over the place, which makes us pretty confident that we're going to see some new Surface devices.
While we've liked a lot of previous Surface products in the past, thanks to their stylish designs and Windows 10 and Windows 11 integration, they haven't achieved the popularity that Apple has managed with the likes of its MacBooks and iPads.
Can this new generation of Surface products make more people fall in love with them? We won't have long to find out...
