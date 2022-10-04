Haptic gaming chairs could be the trend of the future, thanks to the Synk X

Audio player loading…

Razer brought us the concept of a haptic feedback gaming chair that uses the same tech for VR controllers during CES 2022 . And now Cooler Master seeks to bring us that very same concept into reality.

Cooler Master has revealed the Synk X, a gaming chair that will provide “real-time tactile experiences” by converting low latency sound waves into vibrations that create the effect of haptic feedback.

The chair can recline 135 degrees, has seven modes of ARGB lighting, and is Bluetooth compatible. There’s also a built-in controller that lets you control these various features.

So far we don’t have a release date for Synk X but there should be more information on the chair soon. And if it lives up to the hype, we could be looking at one of the best gaming chairs out there.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Cooler Master ) (Image credit: Cooler Master )

Could haptic gaming chairs be the future?

VR haptic feedback is already a marvel of gaming technology, able to deliver various sensations to a player just by altering the vibrational feedback that matches what you’re “supposed” to feel during the game. It’s used with the Sense Glove and controllers paired with VR devices to great affect.

So it seems natural that the next step would be to pair that same technology with a device that has constant contact with your body. For instance, a racing game could use it to simulate the bumps and acceleration of a race chair, or even a car crash. And plenty other genres could use it to similar effect.

Between Cooler Master and Razer, it would be incredible to see the impact that haptic feedback chairs could have on gaming.