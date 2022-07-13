Got a new Ninja blender on Prime Day? I was surprised at the things I could make

If you've just bought a Ninja blender in Prime Day (opens in new tab) then you are going to be in for a treat. Not only are you (probably) feeling savvy from saving some top dollar on one of the most popular appliance brand, but you're also probably excited to be getting to blend - that's why you bought it, right?
A blender is perfect for making smooth liquids. Your favorite fruit and vegetables can be pulverized whole or in large chunks, saving you precious chopping time. And some of the best blenders can be used to blend frozen berries (for example) to turn them into a chilled smoothie for sipping in the sun.
- See all Ninja blenders at Amazon.com (opens in new tab)
- See all Ninja blenders at Amazon.co.uk (opens in new tab)
But have you thought about using a blender to make milkshakes, soups or even oat milk? A Ninja blender is the appliance for the job. Instead of packing it full of fruit and veg all the time, think about adding some milk to some blended strawberries (for a strawberry milkshake). Or adding some water and seasoning to a mix of vegetables for a soup.
If, like me, you drink oat milk in your household then blending your own oats and adding some water can save you a lot of money (and I mean A LOT). You'll need to get the consistency right - we tend to go for 1 cup of oats to 4 cups of water - to get the perfect balance. Then you'll need to strain it through a fine cloth or muslin. And then you've made oat milk. It really is as easy as that.
You'll find that it does separate a little so each time you go to use your homemade oat milk, give it a shake. It's perfect on cereals and in tea, we've found anyway.
To make all of the above, you'll need a good blender and we can not recommend a Ninja blender enough. If you have already bought a blender then you can start experimenting straight away, but if you haven't bought a blender just yet then below you'll see some Prime Deals which are still on - but not for much longer.
US Prime Day Ninja deals
Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender:
$99.99 $69.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $30.04 - with this saving, this is one of the more affordable blenders we've seen this Prime Day, and it's one which is proving popular. The pitcher has a 72 oz. capacity which is ideal for batch cooking. It has 1000W motor so it can crush through ice, whole fruits and vegetables no problem. It's also dishwasher safe, so it's easy to keep clean too.
Ninja SS401 Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System:
$239.99 $180.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $59.50 - this is Amazon's choice in counter-top Blenders by Ninja, and also our choice of a versatile blender. We like the XL smoothie bowl maker which is perfect for blender frozen foods, such as berries, and therefore ideal for making milkshakes. We also like that it has 7 programs for creating smoothies, extractions, bowls, spreads, chopping, food processing, and dough.
UK Prime Day Ninja deals
Ninja Blender with Auto-iQ [BN495UK]:
£99.99 £66 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £33.99 - Aside from the impressive 34% off, this Ninja blender received 4.5 stars in our review (opens in new tab) so we can vouch for how good it is. We liked the intuitive built-in Auto-IQ technology that takes the guesswork out of preparing drinks and dips. It features one-touch buttons on its stylishly realized control panel, and the Ninja pre-set programs combine blending and pause patterns for effective and speedy results.
Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor and Blender:
£199.99 £139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £60 - this 3-in-1 appliance comes with a 1.8 L Bowl, 2.1L Jug and 0.7 L Cup which are all very generous. We think that these would be the perfect size for making and storing oat milk. It's also easy to use with simple controls, manual settings and dishwasher-safe parts. Driven by a 1200W motor it'll easily blend nuts, seeds and ice.
Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker:
£199.99 £149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £50 - strictly speaking NOT a blender, we felt that this ice cream maker has a worthy spot in this roundup because it can also make milkshakes and smoothie bowls (and obviously ice cream). It has 7 pre-set programs to make this all happen: ice cream, gelato, sorbet, smoothie bowl, light ice cream, milkshake and mix-Ins. And it's got a cool £50 off.
Now you've got your new Ninja blender, you're going to want to look after it. If you're trying to figure out how to clean a blender (opens in new tab) then our handy guide would be worth a read, whilst you wait for your appliance to be delivered.
Amazon Prime Day Ninja blender deals in your region
If you're not reading this in the US or UK then below you should be able to see a selection of Ninja blenders which are available in your area.
