Google Pixelbook price gets slashed by 25% for just 36 hours

The Google Pixelbook, the latest flagship Chromebook from the titanic search firm, is enjoying a hefty discount during Amazon Prime Day 2018.

You’ll pay just $749 for the Google Pixelbook (was $999) for the next 36 hours, thanks to Amazon’s festival of deals. That Pixelbook price nets you the entry-level model, so a 7th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD is what you’re looking at for a 25% savings.

Google’s convertible Chrome OS laptop is rated as our best Chromebook that we’ve tested in the past year, so this deal is well worth your consideration. Now, the news gets even better, with the next step up above the entry-level configuration also on sale.

It’s only $949 for the Google Pixelbook (was $1,199) with the same processor, just as much RAM and double the storage space. At this point, you can get a Pixelbook with 256GB of storage for $50 less than the entry-level model – with half as much space. If this isn’t a major deal, then we don’t know what is.

Act swiftly, however, as both of these deals will expire on July 17 at 11:59pm PT.

