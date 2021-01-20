Google Pixel 4a 5G deals get first big price cut - down to just $409 at Best Buy

The Google Pixel 4a 5G, one of the latest devices from the Android giant, can be picked up for as low as $409 (was $499) unlocked right now at Best Buy with the combination of a $40 upfront discount and a $50 activation rebate.

We saw this new phone go for as low as $299 upfront before over Black Friday, however, that was only if you bought it to use with the Google Fi service. So, if you were holding out for a great price on an unlocked device, this is easily the best Google Pixel 4a 5G deal we've seen so far.

B&H Photo and the Google store also have a $40 discount up for grabs right now, but Best Buy is the only store with the activation bonus, so we would recommend going for that if you have a sim handy and ready to go.

The Google Pixel 4a 5G is the current 'mid-range' phone from Google, slotting between the Google Pixel 5 and more budget orientated Google Pixel 4. As the name suggests, it's boasting that 5G capability primarily, but you're also getting the same chipset, rear cameras, and general aesthetic of the Pixel 5. The Pixel 4a 5G does, however, have a weaker screen than the 5, being 60Hz refresh rate, and also has a plastic-backed chassis as opposed to the 5's aluminum.

That said if you're looking to pair this device with one of the best cheap cell phone plans, this is definitely one of the most budget-friendly ways to get both 5G and a brand new device from one of the big names.

Not in the US? see the best Google Pixel deals in your region just below.

Google Pixel 4a 5G deals today

Google Pixel 4a 5G (128GB): $499 $409 at Best Buy

Save $90 - This hefty price cut on the Google Pixel 4a 5G is the first significant deal we've seen on unlocked devices for this new Android phone. You'll have to activate your device as soon as you receive it to get an additional $50 saving, however, Best Buy is also offering a flat $40 discount on the upfront price right now, which combine for the cheapest price we've seen yet.View Deal

Want to see what the carriers are offering? Head on over to the best Google Pixel 4a deals for more. If you'd like to get a more premium device, we recommend checking out this week's best Google Pixel 5 deals as well.