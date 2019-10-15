Google Nest Wi-Fi brings Google Assistant to its mesh network devices

There's a new way to deliver internet around your home, with the arrival of Google Nest Wi-Fi, announced during the search giant's Pixel 4 launch.

This is the next generation of Google’s Wi-Fi solution, the successor to Google Wifi . As such, it brings several improvements upon the original model.

To start, Google has adapted the Nest name to its Wi-Fi product, to intimate how central it wants the Nest Wi-Fi to be to your smart home setup. Naturally, Google Assistant is included within both the core “Router” and satellite “Point” products.

Of course, the Router device – going for $149 or £149 – plugs directly into your modem or gateway, and is made from 40% recycled material. Meanwhile, the Router supports a number of Points, which can be placed anywhere in the home where Wi-Fi signal is spotty, and call for $129 or £129 each when purchased separately.

Google is naturally selling a two-pack including one Router and one Point, which will apparently drive 3,800 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage, for $269 or £239. A three-pack will be available in the US for $349. All products under the Google Nest Wi-Fi name will launch on November 4, with pre-orders starting today.

(Image credit: Future)

Google Assistant powers up Google Wi-Fi

Being a Nest product first and foremost now, Google Nest Wi-Fi now supports Google Assistant inside – and that goes for both the Router and Point devices. This means that each product includes the same speaker that’s featured within the new Nest Mini speaker.

Of course, Google has included physical on/off switches for the four microphones included on each device. To indicate that Google Assistant is active, each product includes undercarriage lighting.

Being a Google Assistant product, controlling and setting up the Nest Wi-Fi will be handled by the Google Home smartphone app. And, Google has implemented new voice commands for Google Assistant to control these devices, like asking for the network to run a speed test or pause access from one or more connected devices at a time.

Google Assistant is managed by new machine learning processors inside the Router and Point products, which will also help them learn how you use your Wi-Fi network most often and optimize around those behaviors.

Finally, since these are routers after all, Google has equipped the Nest Wi-Fi devices with 4x4 Wi-Fi radios. But, that’s not all: Bluetooth Low Energy radios, to connect with devices such as smartphones to stream audio, and thread radios for those low-touch connections to other smart devices in your home.

Google Nest Wi-Fi launches on November 4 starting at $239/£239 for a two-pack including on Router and one Point device each.

Developing... Google's launch event is still going on, and we'll update you right here with all the latest on Nest Wi-Fi.