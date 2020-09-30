Google Nest Audio price, release date, and features

The Google Nest Audio smart speaker has been announced at the company's virtual 'Launch Night In' event, alongside the new Chromecast Ultra streaming dongle and the Pixel 5 smartphone.

It will cost $99 / £89 / AU$149, and it's available to preorder now from the Google Store, with the official release date falling on October 5.

According to Google, the Nest Audio has "50% more bass" and "50% more volume" than its predecessor, the Google Home. Inside the speaker, you'll find a 19mm tweeter that delivers the treble frequencies, while a 75mm mid-woofer is designed to create powerful bass notes.

If you buy more than one Nest Audio, you can pair them together for stereo sound – and there are even more configurations for multiple Nest Audio speakers, allowing for wireless multi-room audio.

The Google Nest Audio is made from "70% recycled material, and features a new ovaloid design, with a wraparound fabric grille that should look chic in any home.

It looks like it will come in a range of pastel colors; light blue, charcoal gray, light gray, green, and light pink.

Aside from playing music, the Google Nest Audio is still a smart speaker at its heart, coming with all the smarts of Google Assistant, allowing you to control your music hands-free, ask questions, set calendar events, hear the news, and more.

You'll also be able to control your other smart home devices with the Nest Audio, including turning on your smart lights and locking your front door – provided those devices are Google Assistant-compatible, of course.

The Google Nest Audio will be available to buy from October 5 "in 21 countries", though it's already available to preorder now from the Google Store.

Google Nest Audio price

The Google Nest Audio will cost $99 / £89 / AU$149, and it's available to preorder now.

That's ever so slightly more expensive than the original Google Home, which cost ($89 / £89 / AU$128) at launch.

If you want to take advantage of the Nest Audio's multi-room audio smarts or stereo sound feature, Google is offering discounts when you buy packages, including the Home Entertainment package (two Nest Audio speakers, a Nest Hub Max , and a Chromecast with Google TV) , the Audio Anywhere package (two Google Nest Mini speakers), and the Room-filling Audio package (two Nest Audio speakers).

Google Nest Audio design

The Google Nest Audio is a bit of a design departure from its predecessor, the Google Home (though not as dramatic a change as the new Amazon Echo), eschewing the air freshener-esque build in favor of a rounded ovaloid shape.

With a slim frame and sleek lines, it should fit into most homes pretty seamlessly

It retains the wraparound fabric grille of its predecessors, and comes in a range of uplifting pastel colors, including light blue, charcoal gray, light gray, green, and light pink – however, right now it's only possible to preorder the speaker in Chalk or Charcoal.

Like its predecessors, the Google Nest Audio features a row of four hidden LED lights under the aforementioned fabric grille, which light up as you interact with it.

As expected, there are no wireless capabilities here, and you'll need to keep the Nest Audio plugged into a mains socket to use it.

On the back of the speaker, you'll find a physical switch that allows you turn off the microphone, for times when you don't want Google Assistant to be listening in – it's a nice touch, and offers more peace of mind than the same function in an app, for example.

Google Nest Audio leaks and rumors

After the new Google speaker was leaked by Android TV Guide on Twitter, the company responded by sharing a photo of the Google Nest Audio, alongside a video via 9to5Mac of the smart speaker in action:

Now, just a few weeks later, the speaker has been sold to the public (accidentally) by Walmart and was picked up by a Redditor who has posted their impressions:

“Audio quality blows the original Google home out of the water by a very, very wide margin,” the Redditor reports. “Highs are super clear and crisp, lows are remarkably delicate and defined whereas heavy bass items seem to have definition rather than just heavy output. Seems competitive with my Sonos IKEA Speakers at lower volumes.”

We'll put the speaker to the test ourselves in the near future and we'll report back once we get some time in with it.

Previously, the new Google speaker was apparently revealed to 9to5Google by ‘sources familiar to the matter’, and it’s poised to sit somewhere in between the Google Home and Google Home Max, the brand’s largest and best-sounding wireless speaker.

According to that source, the Google Nest Audio has been going by the codename Prince at Google HQ – like the musician – suggesting that it could have a stronger focus on audio quality than its predecessor. That means it could be a new rival for the likes of the Sonos One, the best smart speaker you can buy in 2020.

Get your popcorn ready for #LaunchNightIn.Click below to know when to tune in. 👇 pic.twitter.com/RpKOinCDHjSeptember 14, 2020

New Google Nest design

Google has now officially lifted the veil on its new and improved Nest smart speaker by releasing the image seen at the top of this article.

It will apparently be available "in Charcoal and Chalk as usual", in keeping with previous Google Assistant speakers like the Google Nest Hub Max and the Google Home Max.

As you can see from that photo, the redesigned Nest speaker has adopted the mesh fabric styling of the Google Nest Mini. The device, which stands upright, once again features hidden LED lights under the aforementioned fabric.

The image was released after photos of the new speaker were leaked by Android TV Guide:

Recently certified by the FCC, here is our first look at GXCA6, the new @Google Nest Speaker, replacing the original Google Home. 😁 pic.twitter.com/Ltp1quPFqcJuly 9, 2020

In keeping with the Nest Mini, the new Nest appears to retain the smaller device's mic mute switch, which should provide comfort to those who value their privacy.

We can also see that Google has opted to place a hole on the unit where users will be able to plug in the device's power adapter (also pictured}.

We can't imagine that Google would choose to make the hole so blatantly visible on the top of the device, and combined with the rubberized portion of the speaker in the tweet's second image, we have to assume the device will stand upright.

That upright design has been backed up by further images of the Google Nest Audio that have recently emerged, thanks to a leak by WinFuture.

According to WinFuture, as well as Charcoal and Chalk, the new speaker will be available in Sage, Sand and Sky colors – though they might not all be available in all of the different markets that the Nest Audio launches in.

The speaker is expected to stand around 7 inches or 18 cm high, and will have a notification light on the front to represent volume levels and to tell you when the Google Assistant is waiting for your input.

New Google Nest specs

It sounds as though the Google Nest Home will represent a happy medium between the Google Home and the Google Home Max in terms of sound, design, and price.

According to the 9to5Google report, the new smart speaker will use Google Assistant like its predecessors, and it won’t be a smart display with a screen like the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max.

That voice-only control makes sense if the Google Nest Home is set to replace the original Google Home or Google Home Max speakers.

The new Google speaker will apparently sport larger drivers than the first Google Home, which should give it a more powerful sound and a better bass response – however, the source suggested that it won’t be quite as sonically powerful as the Google Home Max, which boasts two woofers and two tweeters.

Looks-wise, it’s set to be kitted out with the same mesh fabric design we’ve seen with the Google Nest Mini – and it could possibly come in a range of colors, like the diminutive speaker.

Google Nest Audio: what we want to see

When the original Google Home launched in 2016, we were really impressed – but a lot has changed in the world of smart speakers in the last four years, and Google itself has released superior models in that time.

So, we know that Google – and its biggest competitors, including Sonos, Amazon, and Apple – is capable of great things when it comes to building smart speakers. With that in mind, here are some of the things we want to see from the Google Home 2.

Better sound

While the original Google Home didn’t sound bad per se, it didn’t exactly blow us away with its audio prowess. Compared to the likes of the Sonos One – which is admittedly, more expensive – it lacks robustness in the low end and clarity in the mid and high frequencies.

If the Google Nest Home can take a few cues from its more musically-inclined sibling, the Google Home Max, the company could be onto a real winner, combining audio fidelity with a conveniently compact build and a (hopefully) budget-friendly price.

An AUX port

The audio drivers in the Google Home aren’t anything to shout about, and more sound-focused buyers should probably be angling for the Google Home Max, anyway. But it’s a shame such a vast range of artists are being funneled through inferior speakers.

Google Assistant has managed to cobble together the biggest music library of any smart assistant, thanks to Google Play Music as well as the Google-owned Youtube Music – if you sign up for the service, at least. The current model can already connect to external amps and speakers over Bluetooth, but getting a physical AUX port would do a lot to win over listeners concerned about losing audio quality over the air.

More microphones

The ability of a smart speaker to detect your voice accurately is crucial to its success, and Google didn’t exactly push out the boat with the original Home speaker.

According to a teardown by iFixit, the Google Home has just two microphones compared to the Amazon Echo’s seven-microphone array, which is designed to pick up your voice from every angle.

The Echo’s substantial microphone array was cited as a reason for its ability to pick up your voice in noisy environments – and if Google wants to beat its biggest competitors, it’ll need to make sure its microphone array is watertight.

Portability

Right now, no Google Home or Google Nest speakers are portable, but we’d love to see a model that can double up as a Bluetooth speaker like the Sonos Move – especially if it retains the compact design of the original Google Home.

If the Google Home 2 is portable, it would be great to see an IPX4 waterproof rating too; after all, you’d want to be able to take it into your garden on a sunny day.

Competitive pricing

Isn’t this what we always want? The Google Home retailed at £129 / $129 / AU$199 at launch, so we imagine the new model would seem a good deal by bringing in upgraded features for the same price. However, getting an enhanced model that matched more closely to the Amazon Echo’s £89 / $99 / AU$119, would do a lot to lower the price barrier for new adopters.