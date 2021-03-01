Golden Globes 2021 winners: full list of TV and movie victors

Nomadland and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm have won the biggest prizes at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

The duo picked up two gongs apiece on the night, with Nomadland winning Best Film for drama and Best Film Director for Chloe Zhao. Sacha Baron Cohen snapped up the Best Actor in a musical or comedy film as fictional Kazakhstani journalist Borat, while the sequel to the 2006 mockumentary landed Best Film in the musical or comedy category.

Other notable winners on the night included Minari, which won Best Film in the foreign language category, and a posthumous victory for Chadwick Boseman in the Best Actor in a drama film for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Unsurprisingly, Netflix was the biggest winner at the 78th Golden Globes ceremony, with the streamer securing eight awards across its range of nominees.

There were some shock winners at the first Golden Globes to be held remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, though. Andra Day saw off fierce competition to land Best Actress in a drama film for her performance in The United States vs Billie Holiday. Best Original Song, meanwhile, went to Io Si (Seen) by Laura Pausini for Italian drama The Life Ahead, which beat out the likes of One Night in Miami and The Trial of the Chicago 7 for the gong.

Here is the full list of movie and TV winners from the 2021 Golden Globes:

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown (Netflix) – Winner

Lovecraft Country (HBO Max)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Ozark (Netflix)

Ratched (Netflix)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Great (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (CBC) – Winner

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown) – Winner

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Al Pacino (Hunters)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Emma Corrin (The Crown) – Winner

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sarah Paulson (Ratched)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – Winner

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) – Winner

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People (Hulu/BBC)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix) – Winner

Small Axe (Amazon Studios/BBC)

The Undoing (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)

Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) – Winner

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson (The Crown) – Winner

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) – Winner

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega (Small Axe) – Winner

Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)

Best Director

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – Winner

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland – Winner

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – Winner

Hamilton

Palm Springs

Music

The Prom

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot – Winner

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Winner

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – Winner

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday – Winner

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah – Winner

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian – Winner

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari – Winner

Two of Us

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Promising Young Woman

Mank

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Winner

The Father

Nomadland

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul – Winner

Wolfwalkers

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The Midnight Sky – Alexandre Desplat

Tenet – Ludwig Göransson

News of the World – James Newton Howard

Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Soul– Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste – Winner

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

'Fight for You' from Judas and the Black Messiah – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

'Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

'Io Si (Seen)' from The Life Ahead – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi – Winner

'Speak Now', One Night in Miami – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

'Tigress & Tweed' from “The United States vs. Billie Holliday” (Hulu) – Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq