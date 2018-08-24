Get a cheap Amazon Fire TV in the bank holiday sale - because it's going to chuck it down on Sunday

If you're having a barbecue this weekend, you may want to do it Saturday as it's going to be a nationwide wet one on Sunday. We've had a good run this summer to be fair.

Summer's ending with a bang too over at Amazon and other retailers in the bank holiday sales and the Amazon Fire TV deals are a particular highlight for us. And with Sunday looking so bleak, we presume Monday won't be much better, so why not relax before heading back to the daily grind with some boxsets and movies?

If you're a Prime member already, you'll know that you can get products from Amazon's site delivered the very next day for no extra charge. Not a member? Then take a look at the 30-day free trial and you'll be able to take advantage of all the benefits like Prime Instant Video, free next-day delivery, free music streaming, free Kindle books and more.

So yes, you could have the Fire TV streaming devices listed below delivered tomorrow. And yes, you can stream Netflix, along with many other streaming services on it too.

Fire TV (4K) with Alexa voice remote: £69.99 £54.99 at Amazon

You can save £15 today on the regular price of the Fire TV 4K dongle. This is essentially a 4K upgrade over the Fire TV Stick allowing you to stream 4K content. Netflix in 4K is the more expensive tier you may need to upgrade to, while Amazon Prime's 4K content comes at no extra charge. You could always sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial to check out the video streaming service and free next day delivery options for thousands of items on Amazon's UK site.

View Deal

