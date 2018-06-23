Germany vs Sweden live stream: how to watch today's World Cup football online

Live stream Germany vs Sweden - when and where This Group F game sees Germany vs Sweden at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi. It's the late 9m kick-off in Russia. So the game will start at 7pm BST, 2pm ET, 11am PT, 4am AEST. That's 8pm in Berlin and Stockholm.

Well I don't think we expected this at the start of Russia 2018. Germany vs Sweden was supposed to be the game to see who would top group F, but it hasn't panned out that way - you've got to love the World Cup!

Mexico's 1-0 win against Germany in the first group game at the FIFA World Cup means that things are now very sticky for the Germans. A win against Sweden is a must if they want to make it to the knockout stages, and the likes of Mesut Özil and Thomas Müller will be eager to put the shock defeat behind them.

Sweden beat South Korea first game up as expected, but it wasn't exactly what you'd call a convincing victory. It took a second-half Andreas Granqvist penalty to secure the tight 1-0 win.

You can live stream every World Cup 2018 match for free using our handy World Cup viewing guide. Or read on to see you options to watch Germany vs Sweden at Russia 2018 where you are.

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Germany vs Sweden live in the UK

From 7pm BST you'll be able to watch the action of the match between Germany vs Sweden live in the UK. This is thanks to coverage by ITV which will show the game broadcast on TV but also via its ITV Hub app for those watching online. But if you're abroad, you'll see that the ITV coverage is blocked. To watch anyway, you'll need a VPN and then the live stream from TVPlayer.com.

How to watch Sweden vs Germany: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster of the World Cup 2018 so that's where you can catch the game live. The Germany vs Sweden kick-off time will be 2pm ET, 11am PT. The Fox Go app is another way to watch, ideal for those on the go. For all cord cutters that don't have cable, Fox Sports is also available to watch on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo . Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

How to watch Germany vs Sweden: Canada live stream

For this tournament CTV is the official Canada broadcaster and will broadcast the Germany vs Sweden game live at 2pm Ontario time or over the internet via the CTV Go app. Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

How to watch Germany vs Sweden: Australia live stream

Free-to-air SBS has announced that it will now be showing all of the group games at the Russia 2018 World Cup. The official Australian broadcaster which will air the Germany vs Sweden game at 4am AEST. And don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS (or UK broadcast) as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Sweden vs Germany: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show the World Cup 2018 in New Zealand so you can catch the Sweden vs Germany game at 6am Wellington time. Or watch it via you mobile using the Sky Go app. Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN service, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

