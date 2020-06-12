Garmin launches deluxe golf watch with maps for 41,000 courses

Garmin has announced a new edition to its MARQ like of premium sports-specific smartwatches. The Garmin MARQ Golf is specifically designed for the green, serving as a virtual caddie on your wrist.

The MARQ Golf offers all the usual features you'd expect from a top-end Garmin smartwatch, including heart rate monitoring, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo navigation, smart notifications, storage for up to 2,000 songs, Garmin Pay and activity tracking, but there's also a whole lot more for the truly dedicated golfer.

The watch comes preloaded with maps of 41,000 golf courses, with color maps, plus hazard detection to help you avoid sand traps, bunkers and lakes during play. Its Virtual Caddie function can analyze wind speed and course layout, plus your speed and club performance to help you pick the best club for the shot.

The watch's bright display is designed to be clearly legible even in bright sunlight, and its design includes a tough titanium case, jacquard weave strap (which is easily replaced if you need something more formal for the office), and a ceramic bezel that can be custom-engraved with 1-18 golf hole markings.

Be the envy of the clubhouse

It's no surprise that the MARQ Golf commands a premium suggested retail price, though it's perhaps not quite as high as you might expect at £1,699.99 (about $2,150, AU$3,110). That's around three times the price of the most affordable Garmin Fenix 6 premium running watch, or twice the UK's average annual golf club membership fee.

The launch comes hot on the heels of the MARQ Captain: American Magic Edition – a premium sports watch built for the open ocean, which allows owners to control their boat's autopilot from their wrist.